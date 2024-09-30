KROGER IN COURT: Judge in FTC Case ‘Expeditiously' Working on Decision

On Sept. 17, The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. concluded their hearing with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding the government’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block the grocers’ proposed $24.6 billion merger. U.S. District Judge for Oregon Adrienne Nelson allowed final briefings until Sept. 27 and noted that she will work “as expeditiously as possible, because everyone is anticipating a decision.”

In August, FTC made a motion for a preliminary injunction against the proposed meg-merger of Kroger and Albertsons, seeking “extraordinary relief” to stop the companies from proceeding with their planned tie-up.

The three-week trial in Portland, Ore., featured 30-plus witnesses arguing how the U.S. grocery market should be defined today, the future impact of the merger on Kroger and Albertsons products and workforce, the 579-store divestiture plan to C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC, and the economic analysis to evaluate potential harm to consumers.

