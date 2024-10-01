KROGER IN COURT: Grocery Execs Testify in Washington as Colorado Trial Begins

Kroger has entered into its third court case regarding its proposed merger with Albertsons Cos.

Day 10 of The Kroger Co.’s court battle against the state of Washington brought testimony from five third-party witnesses on grocery competition. The ongoing trial sees Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the state’s outside counsel at Munger Tolles & Olson LLP reviewing antitrust concerns in the proposed $24.6 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons Cos.

For its part, Washington state is seeking to avoid the situation it found itself in a decade ago, when Albertsons acquired the Safeway chain, which resulted in Haggen’s bankruptcy.

Taking the stand to discuss grocery competition were Sarah George, SVP of merchandising at Costco Wholesale; David Spear, VP of merchandising at PCC Community Markets; Cliff Rigsbee, CEO at Rosauer's; Nathan Tucker, EVP, retail operations at WinCo; and Marc Lieberman, VP, store layout and design at Walmart US.