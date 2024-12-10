Kroger-Albertsons Merger Cannot Move Forward in Washington State

In the second ruling of the day to come down in regard to the proposed $24.6 billion merger between The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos., Washington state’s King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson ruled that the merger is unlawful and cannot go forward.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the initial antitrust lawsuit on Jan. 15 to block the merger, asserting that it would severely limit shopping options for consumers and raise grocery prices in the state. Washington state was also seeking to avoid the situation it found itself in a decade ago, when Albertsons acquired the Safeway chain, which resulted in Haggen’s bankruptcy.

"In my view, the evidence convincingly shows that the current competition between Kroger and Albertsons stores is fierce in the State of Washington,” stated Judge Ferguson. “By contrast, the divestiture buyer, C&S Wholesale, with its limited retail experience, will not be able to replicate the ferocity of that competition or compete in Washington against the colossus of a merged Kroger and Albertsons."

In the Seattle courtroom, Kroger had contended that its merger with Albertsons would help the combined company compete effectively and offer customers the lowest possible prices, while providing good-paying jobs to union workers. Kroger also said that the merger would result in substantial efficiencies, including cost synergies, which would allow the company to compete for customers and associates more effectively than either can alone.