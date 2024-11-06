Albertsons Makes FreshPass Benefits Accessible to More Shoppers
FreshPass membership benefits include unlimited free delivery on orders over $30, a $5 monthly credit for annual subscribers, the ability to earn 2X points on exclusive brands, saving 5% on Albertsons’ O Organics and Open Nature brands, saving 5% on the grocer’s Signature Pet Care items, points that don’t expire, monthly exclusive Starbucks perks, and a VIP customer service phone line.
As of Sept. 7, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,267 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.