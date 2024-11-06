Albertsons Makes FreshPass Benefits Accessible to More Shoppers

New subscribers can enroll for an annual FreshPass membership at Albertsons banners for just $49, a 50% discount off the regular price of $99.

Albertsons Cos. is rolling out a limited-time deal on its FreshPass program, making its premium benefits accessible to more customers, just ahead of the holiday shopping season. New subscribers can enroll for an annual FreshPass membership for just $49, a 50% discount off the regular price of $99. The offer gives new members access to such perks as free delivery, exclusive discounts and year-round rewards at a fraction of the regular price.

The subscription automatically renews at $99 per year until canceled. Available at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Carrs, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, Kings and Balducci’s, the offer is available now through Dec. 10. Each banner is linked to its specific URL, so shoppers can access the offer directly, based on their local store.

