Albertsons Makes FreshPass Benefits Accessible to More Shoppers

Limited-time offer runs through Dec. 10
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
New subscribers can enroll for an annual FreshPass membership at Albertsons banners for just $49, a 50% discount off the regular price of $99.

Albertsons Cos. is rolling out a limited-time deal on its FreshPass program, making its premium benefits accessible to more customers, just ahead of the holiday shopping season. New subscribers can enroll for an annual FreshPass membership for just $49, a 50% discount off the regular price of $99. The offer gives new members access to such perks as free delivery, exclusive discounts and year-round rewards at a fraction of the regular price. 

The subscription automatically renews at $99 per year until canceled. Available at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Carrs, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, Kings and Balducci’s, the offer is available now through Dec. 10. Each banner is linked to its specific URL, so shoppers can access the offer directly, based on their local store.  

FreshPass membership benefits include unlimited free delivery on orders over $30, a $5 monthly credit for annual subscribers, the ability to earn 2X points on exclusive brands, saving 5% on Albertsons’ O Organics and Open Nature brands, saving 5% on the grocer’s Signature Pet Care items, points that don’t expire, monthly exclusive Starbucks perks, and a VIP customer service phone line.

As of Sept. 7, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,267 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

