Albertsons Q2 Driven By Gains in Digital Sales, Loyalty Members

Albertsons Cos. is making good on the investments it has made in its Customers for Life strategy with digital, pharmacy and loyalty gains in the second quarter, which ended Sept. 7. The grocer also saw a year-over-year increase in net sales and other revenue, which was driven by a 2.5% increase in identical sales.

Albertsons attributes the identical sales increase to its strong growth in pharmacy sales, as well as a 24% increase in digital sales during Q2. The increase in net sales and other revenue, however, was partially offset by lower fuel sales.

Loyalty members increased 15% to 43 million during the quarter, and year-over-year gross margin rate remained unchanged at 27.6%. Excluding the impact of fuel and LIFO expense, gross margin rate decreased 44 basis points year-over-year, which is attributed to strong growth in pharmacy sales, as well as increases in picking and delivery costs related to digital sales growth.

"In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, investments in our Customers for Life strategy continued to drive strong growth in our digital sales and pharmacy operations," said Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran. "We also drove strong year-over-year growth in our loyalty members and omnichannel shoppers, and accelerated growth in our Albertsons Media Collective. We want to thank our teams for their ongoing commitment to serving our customers and supporting the communities in which we operate."

According to a new report from Placer.ai, foot traffic at Albertsons was up nearly 11% compared to the pre-pandemic period. While visits to Albertsons banners were down 1.4% during the third quarter of 2024 year-over-year, they were up 10.8% compared to Q3 of 2019.