Albertsons Q2 Driven By Gains in Digital Sales, Loyalty Members
Meanwhile, net income was $145.5 million, or $0.25 per share, during Q2, compared to $266.9 million, or $0.46 per share, during Q2 of FY23. Also during Q2, adjusted EBITDA was $900.6 million, or 4.9% of net sales and other revenue, compared to $976.9 million, or 5.3% of net sales and other revenue, during Q2 of FY23.
Albertsons also shared that capital expenditures for the first 28 weeks of FY24 were $952.3 million, to include the completion of 44 remodels, the opening of two new stores and continued investment in digital and technology platforms.
"As we look ahead to the balance of fiscal 2024, we expect to see continuing headwinds related to investments in associate wages and benefits, an increasing mix of our pharmacy and digital businesses which carry lower margins, and an increasingly competitive backdrop,” Sankaran said. “We expect these headwinds to be partially offset by ongoing and new productivity initiatives."
Meanwhile, The Kroger Co. rested its case last week in a trial in Washington state that aims to stop the retailer's proposed $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons. Both Kroger and the state can submit final briefings before closing arguments, which are scheduled for Oct. 23.
The Washington case is one of three attempts to block the mega-merger, with Kroger and Albertsons' legal teams also working on a separate trial in Denver. Additionally, Oregon U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson is still weighing the case that wrapped up in her court in late September, noting that the deliberation process is moving “as expeditiously as possible.”
As of Sept. 7, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,267 retail stores and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has more than 20 banners in 34 states. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.