Increased Traffic at Target Generates Strong Q2 Results

Target credited new products, including seasonal, food and beverage, beauty and apparel items, for a boost in sales and traffic in the second quarter.

After some tough periods in its recent history, Target Corp. beat expectations during the second quarter. The retailer reported a 2% gain in sales comps, which came in at the high end of its expectations, and a 3% bump in traffic compared to the previous year. Profits also improved, as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) hit $2.57 versus $1.80 in the same period last year.

It was a rosy period for online sales, too, up 8.7% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. Target’s focus on e-commerce, through its Target Circle loyalty program and expanded drive-up options, spurred double-digital growth in same-day services.

The retailer is also making strides in its efforts to combat shrink, an issue that plagued the company over the past two years. “As we stepped into the year, our aim was to have shrink plateau, and so to improve from the deterioration we've seen over the last couple of years, two quarters in — we're achieving that and then some,” said Michael Fiddelke, CFO and COO, during the Aug. 21 earnings webcast.

While the overall performance exceeded some analysts’ projections, Target leaders say that Q2 results were, no pun intended, on target. "We made a commitment to get back to growth in the second quarter, and the team delivered, all while expanding operating margins and growing EPS by more than 40% compared to last year," remarked Chair and CEO Brian Cornell, adding, “Importantly, our growth was driven entirely by traffic in stores and our digital channels.”

The company pointed to positive sales trends across several key areas and categories. Food and beverage, for example, drove traffic, sales and enthusiasm around new products in the candy segment and strong brands like Bubly sparkling water. Apparel also returned to growth, while the beauty category experienced growth in the high single digits and was buoyed by a host of product launches.