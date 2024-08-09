Value-Seeking Shoppers Boosted Sales in July: Report
NRF data reveals slight gains in grocery and general merchandise stores fueled by bargain hunters and back-to-school early birds
The slight gain in grocery sales last month came as sales edged down in other retail sectors, including health and personal care stores (-0.5%) and building and garden stores (-0.53%).
Sales at general merchandise stores increased 1.75% over June, while online sales were up 0.82% during that same time frame. Some of those figures reflect back-to-school purchase and the impact of big sales promotions conducted by major mass market players including Amazon, Walmart and Target Corp.
