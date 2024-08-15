Walmart Continues on Growth Track in Q2

At Walmart U.S., Q2 sales reflected strength in transaction counts and unit volumes across both stores and e-commerce channels.

Walmart Inc. reported second-quarter results for its fiscal year 2025 showing strong growth in revenue and operating income. Worldwide, e-commerce penetration was higher across all segments, and Walmart U.S. comp sales rose 4.2%.

“Our team delivered another strong quarter,” affirmed Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon. “They work hard every day to help our customers and members save time and money. Each part of our business is growing – store and club sales are up, e-commerce is compounding as we layer on pickup and even faster growth in delivery as our speed improves. Our newer businesses, like marketplace, advertising and membership, are also contributing, diversifying our profits and reinforcing the resilience of our business model.”

Among the quarter’s highlights were a consolidated gross margin rate increase of 43 basis points, led by Walmart U.S. and Walmart International, consolidated operating income growth of $0.6 billion, or 8.5%; an adjusted operating income rise of 7.2% , due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income, as well as reduced e-commerce losses; global e-commerce sales growth of 21%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and marketplace; global advertising business growth of 26%, including 30% for Walmart Connect in the United States; and the appointment to the Walmart board of directors of Bob Moritz, retired chair of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC.

These wins come after a solid first quarter reporting lifts in revenue, income and sales.

The company also noted that it saw no signs of customer fraying, with shoppers continuing to be “choiceful and discerning,” and that it had detected promising signs in general merchandise, with flattish to very slightly positive sales for the first time in 11 quarters. Further, the retailer noted that this quarter, it had 7,200 price rollbacks, including a 35% increase in the number of rollbacks in food.

[Read more: Walmart Widens Share of the E-Grocery Pie]