Walmart, Denali Team on Recycling & Reuse Technology

So far, Denali's depackaging services have rolled out at more than 1,400 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in 16-plus markets across the country.

Walmart has become the first retailer to team up with Denali, the nation’s largest recycler of organic materials, to introduce innovative depackaging services that can help improve the food waste recycling process at more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the country. Based on early testing, the technology has increased the volume of potentially reusable organic content recovered from the participating locations by more than 60% and reduced their compactor trash by an estimated 12%.

So far, the program has rolled out at more than 1,400 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in 16-plus markets across the country, among them Houston; Dallas; Philadelphia; Washington D.C.; Indianapolis; Phoenix; and cities in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, with launches to continue nationwide into next year.

The depackaging technology and processes separate food from such packaging materials as plastic and cardboard, resulting in a cleaner stream of organic material that can be turned into animal feed or compost, or converted into energy with anaerobic digesters. The depackaging services help avoid the process of manually separating food from its packaging, which makes it easier to recycle and reuse food waste while freeing up time for retailers. Walmart is one of the first retailers to deploy these new capabilities at scale.