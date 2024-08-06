Walmart Widens Share of the E-Grocery Pie

Walmart’s investment in its e-commerce business is paying off, new research shows. According to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey, the Arkansas-based retail giant nabbed a 37% share of the online grocery market during the second quarter of 2024.

The fact that Walmart rings up more than a third of digital grocery sales in this country reflects its disciplined and forward-thinking omnichannel focus. The company released its first "State of Adaptive Retail" report in July, underscoring the importance of guiding shoppers throughout their shopping journey via digital tactics like automatic restocking orders, virtual shopping assistants and curated recipes, among other advancements.

The fresh data from Brick Meets Click/Mercatus affirms Walmart’s year-over-year gains that can be attributed to macroeconomic conditions favorable to the deal-centric retailer and to its digital strategies. Online grocery sales at Walmart rose 150 basis points during Q2 to reach the highest share level to date, the survey reveals.