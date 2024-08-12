Walmart Continues to Broaden Foodservice Offerings With New Partnership

Walmart has been steadily expanding its foodservice offerings through new restaurant partnerships. Last month, the retailer partnered with Mr Gatti's Pizza to bring the Texas-based pizza chain to 92 retail stores across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Kentucky, with the locations offering pizzas, wings, salads and sandwiches.

Earlier in the year, Walmart partnered with Wonder, which runs 10 food halls throughout New York City and New Jersey, to bring the delivery-first concept to several of its stores. Some of the restaurants include Limesalt, Yasas, Alanza Pizza, Tejas, Wing Trip, Burger Baby, Fred’s Meat & Bread, and Room for Dessert.

Last year, Walmart teamed with the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar chain to offer a variety of Hawaiian-inspired fresh seafood dishes and other items. The retailer also opened its first location with Food Geeks Eatery, a Black-owned, family-run in-store restaurant that offers comfort food fare.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart's more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.