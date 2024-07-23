Town & Country Markets Debuts Market-to-Table Restaurant

Field House’s menu offers the best of what shoppers can purchase at Town & Country Markets, emphasizing such classic favorites as pizza, burgers, sandwiches and specialty entrees, with a creative twist. (Image credit: Cameron Karsten)

“Partnering with Ethan Stowell to design the menu and establish a top-notch hospitality experience was an ideal selection,” added Ritter. “His reputation for creating simple dishes that deliver rich, memorable and special flavors, combined with his commitment to using the finest ingredients from close to home and attentive, approachable service, made him a perfect partner.”

“I’m thrilled to be involved and appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Town & Country team bringing a market-to-table restaurant inside a grocery store to life,” said Stowell. “It’s super cool because T&C has the best ingredients in the city – and our Field House team has them at their fingertips to create seasonal, fresh dishes that will surprise and delight people. Pairing this with the welcoming T&C team and warm, inviting restaurant environment is a recipe for success.”

Stowell is additionally providing hands-on training to help create an exceptional service environment and hospitality culture that aligns with T&C’s culture.

The restaurant opened July 19 inside T&C’s Mill Creek, Wash., store, and the grocer is planning additional Field House eateries at its Lakemont and Poulsbo, Wash., locations. The name is a reference to T&C’s founding family, the Nakata, as naka means “middle” and ta means “field” in Japanese. The family also operates MiddleField Farm on Washington state’s Bainbridge Island. T&C operates a total of six stores.