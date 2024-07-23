 Skip to main content

Town & Country Markets Debuts Market-to-Table Restaurant

Indie collaborating with restaurateur/chef Ethan Stowell
Bridget Goldschmidt
T&C Markets Field House Opening Main Image
The Field House restaurant opened July 19 inside Town & Country Markets' Mill Creek, Wash., store. (Image credit: Cameron Karsten)

Puget Sound region independent grocer Town & Country (T&C) Markets has unveiled Field House, its new hospitality brand and unique market-to-table restaurant. T&C Markets worked with award-winning chef and local restaurateur Ethan Stowell, to create Field House’s menu inspired by the indie’s’ pantries, seasonal ingredients and regional suppliers.

“We’re passionate about food at T&C, and Field House allows us to create a real sense of place by bringing our best foods and the community together,” noted Ryan Ritter, CEO of Seattle-based T&C, who took the reins of the company this past February. “This innovative market-to-table concept is just the first in a series of exciting initiatives we’re rolling out to transform the grocery experience and further share our love of food with our guests.” 

Field House’s menu offers the best of what shoppers can purchase at T&C, emphasizing such classic favorites as pizza, burgers, sandwiches and specialty entrees, with a creative twist. The eatery will also offer a weekend brunch featuring a Macrina cinnamon roll, Nutella pancakes, and smoked-salmon-and-spinach scramble. As for beverages, Field House will feature a curated beer and wine list, augmented by seasonal frozen drinks. 

Field House Menu Item Town & Country Markets Main Image
Field House’s menu offers the best of what shoppers can purchase at Town & Country Markets, emphasizing such classic favorites as pizza, burgers, sandwiches and specialty entrees, with a creative twist. (Image credit: Cameron Karsten)

“Partnering with Ethan Stowell to design the menu and establish a top-notch hospitality experience was an ideal selection,” added Ritter. “His reputation for creating simple dishes that deliver rich, memorable and special flavors, combined with his commitment to using the finest ingredients from close to home and attentive, approachable service, made him a perfect partner.” 

“I’m thrilled to be involved and appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Town & Country team bringing a market-to-table restaurant inside a grocery store to life,” said Stowell. “It’s super cool because T&C has the best ingredients in the city – and our Field House team has them at their fingertips to create seasonal, fresh dishes that will surprise and delight people. Pairing this with the welcoming T&C team and warm, inviting restaurant environment is a recipe for success.” 

Stowell is additionally providing hands-on training to help create an exceptional service environment and hospitality culture that aligns with T&C’s culture.

The restaurant opened July 19 inside T&C’s Mill Creek, Wash., store, and the grocer is planning additional Field House eateries at its Lakemont and Poulsbo, Wash., locations. The name is a reference to T&C’s founding family, the Nakata, as naka means “middle” and ta means “field” in Japanese. The family also operates MiddleField Farm on Washington state’s Bainbridge Island. T&C operates a total of six stores.

