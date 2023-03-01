Advertisement
03/01/2023

Town & Country Debuts Private Brand Milk Assortment

New dairy product line features packaging with unique designs created by grocer's employees
Town & Country Private Label
Town & Country launches new private label milk, featuring cartons designed by employees.

Town & Country Markets has launched its private branded EveryDay Milk line, the packaging of which features original artwork designed by several of the grocer’s employees. 

These winning selections reflected the grocer’s criteria of “tie-in with milk, appropriateness of content, and overall awesomeness.” Each of the six winners will have their artwork featured on the packaging of Town & Country’s six new EveryDay milk varieties.

“We’re thrilled to connect our employees to this project, inviting everyone to tap into their creative spirit and have their artwork be shared in the markets,” said Susan Allen, director of Seattle-based Town & Country. “Being a family business, it’s a priority for us to be involved in, and uplift our local communities, and we’re always looking for new ways to collaborate with the people that help make T&C so special. Plus, it’s been a lot of fun to see what everyone created.”

The six winners are:

  • Kimberley Garcia, Checker, Poulsbo
  • Cynthia Estudillo, Bakery Decorator, Shoreline
  • Jared Larkin, Front End Clerk, Ballard
  • Aisling Beh, Food Service Clerk, Poulsbo
  • Janis Howes, Marketing, Graphics Lead
  • Eddie Sugawara, Community Programs Specialist
Town & Country Milk
The six winning packaging designs from Town & Country employees.

The milk varieties are the second to be released in Town & Country EveryDay private brand collection, following the successful release of its free-range eggs. In 2023 and beyond, Town & Country plans to unveil more EveryDay products, with coffee, honey, and maple syrup coming next. When selecting partners, Town & Country seeks local or regional producers first when possible, handpicked to compete at a value price point and quality that aligns with its core values.

Founded in 1957 by brothers John and Mo Nakata and their friend Ed Loverich, Town & Country operates local family-owned and run markets across the Puget Sound area. 

