Town & Country Debuts Private Brand Milk Assortment

Town & Country Markets has launched its private branded EveryDay Milk line, the packaging of which features original artwork designed by several of the grocer’s employees.

These winning selections reflected the grocer’s criteria of “tie-in with milk, appropriateness of content, and overall awesomeness.” Each of the six winners will have their artwork featured on the packaging of Town & Country’s six new EveryDay milk varieties.

“We’re thrilled to connect our employees to this project, inviting everyone to tap into their creative spirit and have their artwork be shared in the markets,” said Susan Allen, director of Seattle-based Town & Country. “Being a family business, it’s a priority for us to be involved in, and uplift our local communities, and we’re always looking for new ways to collaborate with the people that help make T&C so special. Plus, it’s been a lot of fun to see what everyone created.”

The six winners are: