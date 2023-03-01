03/01/2023
Town & Country Debuts Private Brand Milk Assortment
New dairy product line features packaging with unique designs created by grocer's employees
The milk varieties are the second to be released in Town & Country EveryDay private brand collection, following the successful release of its free-range eggs. In 2023 and beyond, Town & Country plans to unveil more EveryDay products, with coffee, honey, and maple syrup coming next. When selecting partners, Town & Country seeks local or regional producers first when possible, handpicked to compete at a value price point and quality that aligns with its core values.
Founded in 1957 by brothers John and Mo Nakata and their friend Ed Loverich, Town & Country operates local family-owned and run markets across the Puget Sound area.