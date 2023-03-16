Town & Country Markets Launches New Prepared Sushi Brand

Independent retailer Town & Country Markets has launched a new store-branded line of prepared sushi.

Maka gives shoppers an expansive line of sushi to choose from, including raw rolls, cooked rolls, veggie rolls, party platters, poke, rice bowls and side dishes. Town & Country's new brand is named after the word for “fresh and beloved” in the Hawaiian language, which is similar to the Japanese word “maha,” meaning “great.”

"We’re thrilled to launch Maka and bring our customers deliciously fresh, sustainably sourced sushi," said Susan Allen, director of Seattle-based Town & Country Markets. "Environmental stewardship is one of our core values at T&C, and we’re proud to extend that commitment to our new sushi line. With Maka, there really is something for everyone, and we hope you love it as much as we do."

Featuring dozens of items and prepared in-store, Maka follows the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch recommendations for sustainably-produced seafood, ensuring ethical and sustainable sourcing practices.

“Whether customers prefer classic sushi rolls or something more adventurous, Maka has options for everyone,” said the retailer.

Founded in 1957 by brothers John and Mo Nakata and their friend Ed Loverich, Town & Country operates six local family-owned and run markets across the Puget Sound area in the Pacific Northwest.