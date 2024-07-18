Walmart Adds Mr Gatti's Pizza to Diverse Foodservice Offerings
"We are thrilled to have Mr Gatti's Pizza in our stores to enhance our customers' shopping experience," said Amy White, senior manager business development at Walmart. "By bringing Mr Gatti's beloved menu into our stores, we can provide even more value and convenience for our shoppers, making it easier for families to enjoy a delicious meal. This collaboration not only aligns with our commitment to offering diverse and high-quality options, but also supports our goal of creating a one-stop destination for all our customers' needs. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on our communities."
The Mr Gatti's locations at Walmart will will offer counter service and seating. Menu items will include pizzas, wings, salads and sandwiches. Walmart shoppers can also order ahead through the Mr Gatti's app. Additionally, these Walmart locations will offer delivery services to surrounding communities.
Walmart is no stranger to adding new foodservice offerings to its 4,000-plus locations across the United States.
Earlier in the year, Walmart partnered with Wonder, which runs 10 food halls throughout New York City and New Jersey, to bring the delivery-first concept to several of its stores. Some of the restaurants include Limesalt, Yasas, Alanza Pizza, Tejas, Wing Trip, Burger Baby, Fred’s Meat & Bread, and Room for Dessert.
Last year, Walmart teamed with the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar chain to offer a variety of Hawaiian-inspired fresh seafood dishes and other items. The retailer also opened its first location with Food Geeks Eatery, a Black-owned, family-run in-store restaurant that offers comfort food fare.
