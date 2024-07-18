Walmart Adds Mr Gatti's Pizza to Diverse Foodservice Offerings

Walmart has partnered with Mr Gatti's Pizza to bring the Texas-based pizza chain to 92 retail stores across four states.

According to Mr Gatti's Pizza, the partnership will commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 with the opening of 12 new locations across north Texas and southern Oklahoma. The full agreement plans to open multiple locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Kentucky stores, with the intention to eventually expand into additional Walmarts in other states.

"Driven by the retailer's focus on value and quality, Walmart approached us about a partnership because it recognized Mr Gatti's as a regional favorite with a 55-year legacy of delivering exceptional taste and experiences to our customers," said Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti's Pizza. "We've been vocal for years now about our ambitious growth goals, and this partnership with Walmart enables us to accelerate our expansion into new areas while continuing to strengthen our presence in familiar communities, bolstering our legacy for long-term success, one slice at a time."

This strategic expansion brings Mr Gatti's network to more than 230 locations open or in development, effectively doubling the legacy brand's national footprint and introducing it to new cities and communities.

[RELATED: What Foodservice Trends Will Affect Grocery?]