Walmart Adds Mr Gatti's Pizza to Diverse Foodservice Offerings

Restaurant to open 92 new locations in retailer’s stores across 4 states
Marian Zboraj
Progressive Grocer
Pizza
Walmart customers can enjoy pizza offerings in the perimeter of 92 stores across four states.

Walmart has partnered with Mr Gatti's Pizza to bring the Texas-based pizza chain to 92 retail stores across four states. 

According to Mr Gatti's Pizza, the partnership will commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 with the opening of 12 new locations across north Texas and southern Oklahoma. The full agreement plans to open multiple locations in TexasOklahomaLouisiana and Kentucky stores, with the intention to eventually expand into additional Walmarts in other states.

"Driven by the retailer's focus on value and quality, Walmart approached us about a partnership because it recognized Mr Gatti's as a regional favorite with a 55-year legacy of delivering exceptional taste and experiences to our customers," said Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti's Pizza. "We've been vocal for years now about our ambitious growth goals, and this partnership with Walmart enables us to accelerate our expansion into new areas while continuing to strengthen our presence in familiar communities, bolstering our legacy for long-term success, one slice at a time."

This strategic expansion brings Mr Gatti's network to more than 230 locations open or in development, effectively doubling the legacy brand's national footprint and introducing it to new cities and communities.

"We are thrilled to have Mr Gatti's Pizza in our stores to enhance our customers' shopping experience," said Amy White, senior manager business development at Walmart. "By bringing Mr Gatti's beloved menu into our stores, we can provide even more value and convenience for our shoppers, making it easier for families to enjoy a delicious meal. This collaboration not only aligns with our commitment to offering diverse and high-quality options, but also supports our goal of creating a one-stop destination for all our customers' needs. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on our communities."

The Mr Gatti's locations at Walmart will will offer counter service and seating. Menu items will include pizzas, wings, salads and sandwiches. Walmart shoppers can also order ahead through the Mr Gatti's app. Additionally, these Walmart locations will offer delivery services to surrounding communities.

Walmart is no stranger to adding new foodservice offerings to its 4,000-plus locations across the United States. 

Earlier in the year, Walmart partnered with Wonder, which runs 10 food halls throughout New York City and New Jersey, to bring the delivery-first concept to several of its stores. Some of the restaurants include Limesalt, Yasas, Alanza Pizza, Tejas, Wing Trip, Burger Baby, Fred’s Meat & Bread, and Room for Dessert. 

Last year, Walmart teamed with the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar chain to offer a variety of Hawaiian-inspired fresh seafood dishes and other items. The retailer also opened its first location with Food Geeks Eatery, a Black-owned, family-run in-store restaurant that offers comfort food fare.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart's more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

