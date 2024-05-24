Hannaford Introduces Classic New England Staple at the Deli

Hannaford Supermarkets is celebrating summer by introducing a seasonal favorite synonymous with its New England heritage: a freshly-made, fully-prepared lobster roll.

Available in the deli department, the Hannaford lobster roll is freshly prepared in-store each day and features 5 oz. of North Atlantic lobster tossed with mayonnaise and breadcrumbs and placed on a bed of green leaf lettuce in a Taste of Inspirations brioche hot dog bun.

The fresh lobster roll is available at all Hannaford stores for $9.99 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

“As a grocery retailer with deep roots in Maine, we’re thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to enjoy a classic New England staple at such an incredible value,” said Chef Dorene Mills of Hannaford Supermarkets. “Our delicious grab-and-go lobster rolls are freshly-prepared in our stores each day, making them a convenient addition to any summer meal, picnic or celebration.”

A combination of higher restaurant prices, cooking fatigue and a quest for convenience is propelling prepared meals at supermarkets, making the category one of the fastest-growing and most profitable segments for retailers.

As a result, retailers are investing heavily in foodservice, specifically adding chefs and specialty staff, increasing space allocation, and enhancing variety to stay top of mind with shoppers.

Hannaford, for example, has plenty of other convenient grab-and-go offerings, including hot entrees and soups; ready-to-heat-and-eat entrees; chef-crafted sushi; hot wings and appetizers; freshly-made sandwiches and salads; and hot in-store prepared pizza.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 189 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.