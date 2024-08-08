PHOTO GALLERY: H-E-B Makes Quick Work of Presence in DFW Metroplex

The second H-E-B to open in two years is now serving customers in Frisco, Texas.

That didn’t take long. Less than two years after H-E-B opened its first store in Frisco, Texas, the retailer unveiled its second location in that fast-growing community within the DFW Metroplex.

The latest H-E-B in Frisco stands at 899 University Drive and spans 130,000 square feet. It was built with several environmentally-friendly elements, such as CO2 refrigeration units, LED lighting and native outdoor landscaping.

As with its Frisco counterpart and other H-E-B locations, this one provides a host of food solutions for today’s busy shoppers, including fare from an onsite True Texas BBQ restaurant, a deli with a charcuterie island and expansive cheese selection, handmade sushi products and an Asian grill, among other options. The fresh perimeter features a bakery with made-in-house goods, a meat market filled with prime, organic, Wagyu and fully cooked products, a produce department with many organic and locally-grown items and an expansive prepared food section under the H-E-B Meal Simple umbrella.