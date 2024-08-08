 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: H-E-B Makes Quick Work of Presence in DFW Metroplex

Grocer opens 2nd store in Frisco while keeping pace on other nearby construction projects
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
H-E-B Frisco exterior
The second H-E-B to open in two years is now serving customers in Frisco, Texas.

That didn’t take long. Less than two years after H-E-B opened its first store in Frisco, Texas, the retailer unveiled its second location in that fast-growing community within the DFW Metroplex. 

The latest H-E-B in Frisco stands at 899 University Drive and spans 130,000 square feet. It was built with several environmentally-friendly elements, such as CO2 refrigeration units, LED lighting and native outdoor landscaping. 

As with its Frisco counterpart and other H-E-B locations, this one provides a host of food solutions for today’s busy shoppers, including fare from an onsite True Texas BBQ restaurant, a deli with a charcuterie island and expansive cheese selection, handmade sushi products and an Asian grill, among other options. The fresh perimeter features a bakery with made-in-house goods, a meat market filled with prime, organic, Wagyu and fully cooked products, a produce department with many organic and locally-grown items and an expansive prepared food section under the H-E-B Meal Simple umbrella.

Shoppers can check other errands off their list, too. A full-service H-E-B Pharmacy includes a drive-thru, and the second Frisco store is adjacent to an H-E-B fuel station. Customers can browse outdoor essentials as well, in the Texas Backyard area.

For added convenience, this Frisco store offers curbside and delivery service. The supermarket is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

“With our second store in the Frisco community, our H-E-B Partners remain committed to earning the trust of our neighbors, providing them the shopping experience they’ve come to expect from us,” said store leader Greg Bennion. “We look forward to serving even more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas.”

As it provides local shoppers another local shopping destination, H-E-B continues to give back to the community it serves. The retailer marked the grand opening with $10,000 donations each to the Little Elm Animal Shelter and the Little Elm Educational Fund.

The Frisco addition is one of several new stores in the DFW area, as H-E-B continues to penetrate that market. Additional stores are in the works in the towns of Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall.

H-E-B's Latest Store in Frisco, Texas

  • Frisco H-E-B opening
    Frisco H-E-B opening
  • H-E-B first Frisco shopper
    H-E-B first Frisco shopper
  • H-E-B Frisco guac
    H-E-B Frisco guac
  • H-E-B Frisco cheese
    H-E-B Frisco cheese
  • H-E-B Frisco wine
    H-E-B Frisco wine
  • H-E-B Frisco
    H-E-B Frisco
  • H-E-B tortillas
    H-E-B tortillas
  • H-E-B Frisco produce
    H-E-B Frisco produce
  • H-E-B Frisco snacks
    H-E-B Frisco snacks
  • H-E-B Frisco pet
    H-E-B Frisco pet
  • Frisco H-E-B floral
    Frisco H-E-B floral
  • H-E-B Frisco fuel
    H-E-B Frisco fuel
The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

