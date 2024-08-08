PHOTO GALLERY: H-E-B Makes Quick Work of Presence in DFW Metroplex
Shoppers can check other errands off their list, too. A full-service H-E-B Pharmacy includes a drive-thru, and the second Frisco store is adjacent to an H-E-B fuel station. Customers can browse outdoor essentials as well, in the Texas Backyard area.
For added convenience, this Frisco store offers curbside and delivery service. The supermarket is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
“With our second store in the Frisco community, our H-E-B Partners remain committed to earning the trust of our neighbors, providing them the shopping experience they’ve come to expect from us,” said store leader Greg Bennion. “We look forward to serving even more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas.”
As it provides local shoppers another local shopping destination, H-E-B continues to give back to the community it serves. The retailer marked the grand opening with $10,000 donations each to the Little Elm Animal Shelter and the Little Elm Educational Fund.
The Frisco addition is one of several new stores in the DFW area, as H-E-B continues to penetrate that market. Additional stores are in the works in the towns of Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall.
H-E-B's Latest Store in Frisco, Texas
The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.