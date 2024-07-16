Urban Grocery Chain Opens Another 24-Hour Store in Toronto

As part of the store’s opening activities, Rabba has pledged to deliver hundreds of gift cards to hospital and emergency workers at nearby SickKids Hospital.

The new location also provides 24/7 rapid delivery through a growing partnership between Rabba and San Francisco-based Uber Eats revealed earlier this year, enabling busy Torontonians to order food any time. Uber Eats has also recently rolled out or ramped up partnerships with Save A Lot, Costco, Rite Aid, The Vitamin Shoppe, Weis Markets, Sprouts Farmers Market and Big Lots.

In operation since the 1960s, family-run Rabba offers everything shoppers expect from their local market: fresh produce, a deli counter, ready-to-eat meals, bakery, dairy items and other essentials.