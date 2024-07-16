 Skip to main content

Urban Grocery Chain Opens Another 24-Hour Store in Toronto

Rabba now operates 37 markets in area
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Rabba Store Interior Toronto Main Image
Customers shop at Rabba's latest Toronto store, which recently opened at the corner of Bay and Gerrard streets.

Rabba, a Toronto-based urban grocery chain, recently opened its 37th location, at the corner of Bay and Gerrard streets. The location carries local and organic produce, fresh meats, Canadian and imported cheeses, popular snacks, and thousands of grocery items, in addition to the Rabba Kitchen featuring hot, ready-to-eat meals and freshly made salads. Further, in common with all of Rabba’s stores, the new location is open 24 hours a day. 

“We have been part of the fabric of Toronto for over 50 years,” noted Rabba President Rick Rabba. “We’re so excited to serve our friends and neighbors and look forward to bringing fresh and healthy foods to this vibrant community.”

As part of the store’s opening activities, Rabba has pledged to deliver hundreds of gift cards to hospital and emergency workers at nearby SickKids Hospital.

The new location also provides 24/7 rapid delivery through a growing partnership between Rabba and San Francisco-based Uber Eats revealed earlier this year, enabling busy Torontonians to order food any time. Uber Eats has also recently rolled out or ramped up partnerships with Save A Lot, Costco, Rite Aid, The Vitamin Shoppe, Weis Markets, Sprouts Farmers Market and Big Lots.

In operation since the 1960s, family-run Rabba offers everything shoppers expect from their local market: fresh produce, a deli counter, ready-to-eat meals, bakery, dairy items and other essentials.

