Metro to Offer Public EV Fast Charging at Grocery Stores

Canadian retailer Metro Inc. has partnered with FLO, a North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and smart-charging solutions provider, to provide fast charging at more than 130 Metro, Super C, Food Basics and Marché Adonis grocery store locations across Quebec and Ontario. The partnership, which will install at least 500 fast-charging ports starting in August, will ensure that EV drivers have access to fast charging in convenient and accessible places.

"Metro is committed to adopting short-term, science-based greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets for its direct and indirect emissions," said Michel Avigliano, VP, real estate and engineering at Metro. "Through this partnership, we are taking action to reduce our indirect emissions linked to the transport of our customers, while contributing to the collective effort of transition towards a more low-carbon economy."

The grocery stores will feature the new dual-port FLO Ultra fast charger. With up to 320 kilowatts of available power, the FLO Ultra charger will charge most new EVs to 80% in 15 minutes. FLO's Ultra fast charger is capable of up to 500 kilowatts when paired with a second FLO Ultra charger. Its flexible and modular design and extended cable length facilitate charging on one or on both sides, creating ease of use for all types of makes and models.

"This partnership is about integrating the best EV charging experience into daily life and making it as routine as grocery shopping," said Louis Tremblay, president and CEO of Québec City-based FLO. "Making public charging options widely available is key for Canada to achieve its environmental goals and transition to an emission-free transportation sector. By establishing fast-charging stations at more than 130 grocery stores across Quebec and Ontario, we're laying the groundwork to accelerate the transition."

A significant number of these new installations are supported by FLO's partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which committed CAD $235 million to FLO, aiming to bring more than 1,900 public fast-charging ports online across Canada by 2027.

"Grocery stores are essential for our daily necessities and thriving communities. By combining high-speed charging options for EV drivers in the places they frequent the most, we are moving closer to ending EV owners' range anxiety," noted Ehren Cory, CEO of the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

With annual sales of more than CAD $20 billion, Montreal-based Metro Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer and provider of e-commerce services, the company operates or services a network of 980 food stores under several banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 640 drug stores. Metro is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.