Walmart, ALDI Continue Private Label Dominance
Other retailers with more than a quarter of their overall sales volume coming from private label products include Costco (34%), Sam’s Club (33%), H-E-B (33%), Walmart (30%), Dollar Tree (29%) and The Kroger Co. (27%). Only 3% of Amazon’s sales volume is attributable to private label, the findings indicated.
As for specific retailer brands, Kroger’s Smart Way collection led the pack in growth, with a 135% leap in sales volume. Other strong performers include Dollar Tree’s B Pure line with a 92% gain, Walgreens’ Complete Home line with a 59% increase and Dollar Tree’s Market Basket selection that notched a 54% improvement.
The nation’s leading retailer, Walmart, accordingly has a big presence in private label. According to Numerator’s report, five Walmart brands had over 50% U.S. household penetration in the past year, including Great Value (86% purchased), Equate (75%), Mainstays (70%), Marketside (69%), and Freshness Guaranteed (67%).
In addition to revealing private label leaders, Numerator’s research affirmed shoppers’ changing perceptions of store brands. Well over half (58%) of consumers believe that private label brands offer an above-average value for their price and 29% think private label brands are as good as name brands.