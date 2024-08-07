Walmart, ALDI Continue Private Label Dominance

Here’s one testament to the growth of store brands in the recent operating environment: New research shows that all U.S. households bought a private label grocery product in the past 12 months. That’s a key, if not jaw-dropping, takeaway from the Private Label Trends Tracker published by Numerator.

When it comes to unit sales, private label products account for 23.7% of the grocery sector, the Chicago-based data and tech company found. That market share makes it one of the largest store brand segments, behind office supplies (38.7% share of sector), home and garden (32.5%), tools and home improvement (29%) and household (26.7%).

Numerator’s latest tracker spotlighted some grocery winners in this space. For example, the data showed that 80% of units sold at ALDI U.S. stores were private label products. Trader Joe’s wasn’t far behind, with a 69% private label share based on total units sold.