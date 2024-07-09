Private Label Sales Hit Record Highs in First Half

More retailers are launching new store brands to keep up with consumer demand; the new CVS Well Market brand pictured here.

The sales momentum seen across private label in recent years continued in the first half of 2024, according to new figures from Circana and released by the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA).

As of June 16, 2024, private label unit market share was 22.9% with dollar market share sitting at 20.4%. Both figures are all-time highs, according to PLMA.

“These record highs in market shares illustrate the ‘Store Brands Phenomenon’ sweeping the retail industry across all channels, departments and categories,” said Peggy Davies, president of PLMA.

The improved market shares came from store brands' performance at checkout versus national brands. Store brand dollar sales were up 2.3%, versus a gain of 1.1% for national brands. In unit sales, store brands increased by 2.5%, while national brands dropped by 0.8%.