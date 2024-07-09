Private Label Sales Hit Record Highs in First Half
Total store brand sales for the six months were $121 billion; national brand sales were $472 billion.
Nine of the 10 categories tracked by Circana for PLMA showed dollar sales gains for the 52 weeks that ended June 16. The Beauty category was up 10%, followed by Liquor (+8.8%), General Food (+6.9%), Home Care (+6.8%), Pet Care (+5.8%), Beverages (+4.3%), Frozen (+2.9%), General Merchandise (+2.2%), and Home (+1.7%). The refrigerated category was down 0.7%.
PLMA estimates that if sales continue at the current rate for the balance of the year, total store brand revenue for 2024 will exceed a quarter trillion dollars, setting a new annual sales record.
The strong performance of private label through the first half will be discussed during Store Brands State of the Industry Webinar Q3 on Friday, July 26. Teaming with PLMA, MaryEllen Lynch, principal with Circana, will provide an in-depth look at the continued growth seen across the private label industry.
This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.