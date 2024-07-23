Natural Grocers Expands Own Brand of Sports Supplements
The new items include:
Electrolyte Powder
Attributes:
- GMP Third-party Certified
- Made with Magnesium, Sodium and Potassium
- Includes Redmond's Real Salt
- Made Without Artificial Colors or Fillers
- Available in 4-oz. Powder
- Serving Size 1 Scoop
- 60 Servings Per Container
- National Retail: $14.49
Electrolyte Capsules
Attributes
- GMP Third-Party Certified
- Made with Magnesium, Sodium and Potassium
- Includes Himalayan Pink Salt
- Made Without Artificial Colors or Fillers
- Available in 90 ct. Vegetable Capsules
- Serving Size 2 Capsules
- 45 Servings Per Container
- National Retail: $15.99
"With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers has the largest selection of the highest-quality vitamins and supplements with knowledgeable and friendly folks on-site to assist you with your needs,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers. “We emphasize non-GMO, organic, local, sustainably produced supplements. Everything on our shelves goes through a rigorous screening process by our quality standards experts – including our new Electrolytes."
The new electrolyte additions are the latest effort by Natural Grocers to expand its own brand product line that was established in 2016. The retailer’s store brand product assortment includes more than 800 products.
Other recent additions to its Natural Grocers-branded assortment include Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sparkling Probiotic Water and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sparkling Tea.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 168 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.