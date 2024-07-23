 Skip to main content

Natural Grocers Expands Own Brand of Sports Supplements

Line of electrolytes include 2 new items in powder and capsule form
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter
Natural Grocers Supplements
Natural Grocers new electrolytes are offered in powder and capsule form.

Natural Grocers is expanding its sports supplements assortment with the debut of two new varieties of electrolytes that will be sold under its private brand.

The Natural Grocers-branded items are Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified to ensure purity, potency, and overall quality and have certificates of analysis verified for authenticity of ingredients.

Both products are said to support hydration and hydration during physical activity, muscle function, physical performance and activity, and healthy potassium and magnesium levels. 

The new items include:

Electrolyte Powder

Attributes:

  • GMP Third-party Certified
  • Made with Magnesium, Sodium and Potassium
  • Includes Redmond's Real Salt
  • Made Without Artificial Colors or Fillers
  • Available in 4-oz. Powder
  • Serving Size 1 Scoop
  • 60 Servings Per Container
  • National Retail: $14.49

Electrolyte Capsules 

Attributes

  • GMP Third-Party Certified
  • Made with Magnesium, Sodium and Potassium
  • Includes Himalayan Pink Salt
  • Made Without Artificial Colors or Fillers
  • Available in 90 ct. Vegetable Capsules
  • Serving Size 2 Capsules
  • 45 Servings Per Container
  • National Retail: $15.99

"With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers has the largest selection of the highest-quality vitamins and supplements with knowledgeable and friendly folks on-site to assist you with your needs,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers. “We emphasize non-GMO, organic, local, sustainably produced supplements. Everything on our shelves goes through a rigorous screening process by our quality standards experts – including our new Electrolytes."

The new electrolyte additions are the latest effort by Natural Grocers to expand its own brand product line that was established in 2016. The retailer’s store brand product assortment includes more than 800 products.

Other recent additions to its Natural Grocers-branded assortment include Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sparkling Probiotic Water and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sparkling Tea.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 168 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

This article originally appeared in sister publication Store Brands

