Natural Grocers Expands Own Brand of Sports Supplements

Natural Grocers new electrolytes are offered in powder and capsule form.

Natural Grocers is expanding its sports supplements assortment with the debut of two new varieties of electrolytes that will be sold under its private brand.

The Natural Grocers-branded items are Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified to ensure purity, potency, and overall quality and have certificates of analysis verified for authenticity of ingredients.

Both products are said to support hydration and hydration during physical activity, muscle function, physical performance and activity, and healthy potassium and magnesium levels.