SpartanNash Reports Softer Sales in Q2

On the plus side, SpartanNash reported that cash from its operating activities spiked 166%, mainly due to ongoing working capital management initiatives. Net long-term debt also improved.

President and CEO Tony Sarsam put the performance into perspective, based on progress toward the company's business enhancements. "The team's execution of our transformational initiatives has created a foundation for future growth while contributing to our margin gains year-to-date," he noted. "We are pleased with the progression of our investments in margin-enhancing programs and expect benefits by the end of the year. Building on this progress, we are piloting a Customer Value Proposition initiative that is informed by extensive shopper data and insights, aimed at enhancing freshness, value and convenience. As part of this store modernization program, we are lowering prices on 6,000 products to bring more value to our shoppers today."

Meanwhile, SpartanNash reaffirmed its outlook for the rest of FY2024. Total net sales are projected to land between $9.5 billion and $9.7 billion.

In addition to adjusting its pricing to meet the demands and interests of value-seeking shoppers, SpartanNash is enhancing its stores, as evidenced by the recent refresh of a location in Holland, Mich., near the company’s corporate offices. Updates are in progress at other company-owned locations, too.

With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich. based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.