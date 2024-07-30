 Skip to main content

SpartanNash Brings Together Independent Grocers for Annual Expo

Food solutions company also recognizes vendors with awards for value and service
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo Facebook photo
More than 1,500 indie grocers and suppliers gathered in Grand Rapids for SpartanNash's annual Food Solutions Expo. (Image Credit: SpartanNash Facebook)

SpartanNash recently wrapped its annual Food Solutions Expo, offering independent grocers ideas and inspiration to grow their business. This year’s event at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich., close to the company's headquarters, attracted attendees from around the country who are served by the food solution company that operates both as a grocery retailer and wholesaler. 

Visiting grocers got a chance to learn about and sample a plethora of products. According to SpartanNash, more than 400 new products were showcased at this year’s event held from July 23-25. In all, more than 1,500 grocers and suppliers attend the 2024 Expo. 

SpartanNash took the opportunity to highlight its own private label portfolio, which recently expanded beyond the legacy Our Family brand to include a premium collection called Finest Reserve. The company also spotlighted its support services for independents, including digital media, marketing and technology. 

“Independent grocers play an essential role in their local communities and bring a distinctive, vital perspective to the industry," said CEO Tony Sarsam. "This event offers our attendees the opportunity to share innovative ideas, take advantage of some of the best deals of the year, and gain a deeper understanding of the trends and resources driving growth. Most important, it helps us identify new ways to partner together to elevate the grocery shopping experience."

In the spirit of partnership, the event was a platform for recognition as well. In addition to honoring several indie grocers for outstanding customer service, SpartanNash presented its annual Impact Award to seven vendors. This year’s winners include the following:

  • Chobani, LLC: Best in Class
  • Smithfield Foods, Inc: Customer Excellence
  • Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.: Supply Chain Excellence
  • Great Lakes Cheese: OwnBrands
  • InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Inc.: Rising Star – Center Store
  • The Nunes Co., Inc.: Rising Store – Fresh
  • The Kraft-Heinz Co.: Insights That Drive Solutions

Reflecting its commitments as a food solutions provider, SpartanNash partnered with vendors to donate seven truckloads of products after the event to Feeding America in Grand Rapids. 

Currently, SpartanNash serves approximately 2,300 independent grocer locations. 

With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

