SpartanNash Brings Together Independent Grocers for Annual Expo

SpartanNash recently wrapped its annual Food Solutions Expo, offering independent grocers ideas and inspiration to grow their business. This year’s event at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich., close to the company's headquarters, attracted attendees from around the country who are served by the food solution company that operates both as a grocery retailer and wholesaler.

Visiting grocers got a chance to learn about and sample a plethora of products. According to SpartanNash, more than 400 new products were showcased at this year’s event held from July 23-25. In all, more than 1,500 grocers and suppliers attend the 2024 Expo.

SpartanNash took the opportunity to highlight its own private label portfolio, which recently expanded beyond the legacy Our Family brand to include a premium collection called Finest Reserve. The company also spotlighted its support services for independents, including digital media, marketing and technology.