SpartanNash Brings Together Independent Grocers for Annual Expo
In the spirit of partnership, the event was a platform for recognition as well. In addition to honoring several indie grocers for outstanding customer service, SpartanNash presented its annual Impact Award to seven vendors. This year’s winners include the following:
- Chobani, LLC: Best in Class
- Smithfield Foods, Inc: Customer Excellence
- Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.: Supply Chain Excellence
- Great Lakes Cheese: OwnBrands
- InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Inc.: Rising Star – Center Store
- The Nunes Co., Inc.: Rising Store – Fresh
- The Kraft-Heinz Co.: Insights That Drive Solutions
Reflecting its commitments as a food solutions provider, SpartanNash partnered with vendors to donate seven truckloads of products after the event to Feeding America in Grand Rapids.
Currently, SpartanNash serves approximately 2,300 independent grocer locations.
With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.