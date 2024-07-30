 Skip to main content

How One East Tennessee Co-Op Leans Into its Cooperative Model

Progressive Grocer talks with the GM of Three Rivers Market about local sourcing and providing affordable, healthy foods
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Three Rivers Market food
Three Rivers Market is an indie grocer in Knoxville, Tenn., that prides itself on strong ties with local producers and makers.

‘Farm to table’ isn’t just a catchphrase for Three Rivers Market in Knoxville, Tenn. The store is a cooperative in more ways than one, with a membership model and an especially close relationship with local farmers and producers.

Founded in 1981 as a buying club, it later reorganized as a co-op and relocated a couple of times. Today, Three Rivers Market remains steadfast in its local sourcing goals and efforts to provide shoppers with affordable, healthy foods.

Progressive Grocer recently spoke with General Manager Fadi Aboush about the passion that drives the co-op’s team, suppliers and members and how it can be a model for differentiated success. “There is a big emphasis here on working with local farmers and businesses to be self-sustainable within the community,” he explained. “We have at least 10 local farmers we work with, each one specialized in certain products. We try to work with them as much as we can.” Vendors include produce growers as well as fresh meat producers, cheesemakers and artisans who provide health, beauty and wellness items.

Most local partners work only with Three Rivers Market, and some sell their products through different avenues as well. The co-op regularly engages with new and startup suppliers to help bolster the community's overall prosperity. “We’ve been known to be give opportunities to farmers to move forward,” Aboush remarked.

Like other grocers that offer locally sourced products, Three Rivers extends the collaboration it messaging and marketing efforts. “We have signage with local farmers’ names and information on it, and we have labels with farmers on the actual product. We also inform members on our websites on who farmers are, where they farm and what products they bring to the store,” the general manager said. 

Rising consumer interest in organic and natural food and supporting sustainable agriculture has contributed to the co-op’s expansion in membership. “There are people who come from other states and we also have the university (University of Tennessee) nearby, so a lot of new faces come by,” Aboush said.

In addition to establishing and strengthening partnerships with local suppliers, Aboush and his team build for the future in other ways. “We are working on a new farmer initiative, in which farmer will get training and a piece of land and a microloan to get the materials they need to grow products. We are able to help sponsor the program as well,” he said. In addition to that program and its sourcing partnerships, the co-op works with close to a dozen education and advocacy groups that serve the Knoxville community and greater East Tennessee region. 

Three Rivers Market is open to new members, who can become co-owners with an equity contribution of $250; payment plans are available. The store, which includes a popular hot food bar and full-service deli in addition to fresh offerings and everyday groceries, is located at 1100 N. Central Street in Knoxville and open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On a personal level, Aboush has followed his own organic path to career growth. “I grew up in the industry of hospitality. Our family had a hotel and restaurant and I was able to go out and shop for produce. As my career progressed, I managed a small neighborhood market,” Aboush shared. Later, he worked for the Earth Fare banner, where helped open a new store in Florida, and for Dollar General. He was recruited by Three Rivers Market about two years ago to helm the co-op.

Three Rivers Market in Knoxville, Tenn.

  • Three Rivers facade
    Three Rivers Market began as a buying club in Knoxville more than 40 years ago and moved to its current location in 2011.
    Three Rivers facade
    Three Rivers Market began as a buying club in Knoxville more than 40 years ago and moved to its current location in 2011.
  • Fadi Aboush
    General Manager Fadi Aboush
    Fadi Aboush
    General Manager Fadi Aboush
  • produce
    Three Rivers Market supplies its produce from at least 10 local farmers, some of which have exclusive arrangements with the co-op.
    produce
    Three Rivers Market supplies its produce from at least 10 local farmers, some of which have exclusive arrangements with the co-op.
  • Three Rivers Market bulk
    Customers can buy items in bulk and also order foods from the full-service deli and hot foods bar.
    Three Rivers Market bulk
    Customers can buy items in bulk and also order foods from the full-service deli and hot foods bar.
  • Three Rivers Market checkout
    The Three Rivers Market owner members come from the Knoxville community as well as outlying areas and even out of state.
    Three Rivers Market checkout
    The Three Rivers Market owner members come from the Knoxville community as well as outlying areas and even out of state.
