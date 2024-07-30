How One East Tennessee Co-Op Leans Into its Cooperative Model

Most local partners work only with Three Rivers Market, and some sell their products through different avenues as well. The co-op regularly engages with new and startup suppliers to help bolster the community's overall prosperity. “We’ve been known to be give opportunities to farmers to move forward,” Aboush remarked.

Like other grocers that offer locally sourced products, Three Rivers extends the collaboration it messaging and marketing efforts. “We have signage with local farmers’ names and information on it, and we have labels with farmers on the actual product. We also inform members on our websites on who farmers are, where they farm and what products they bring to the store,” the general manager said.

Rising consumer interest in organic and natural food and supporting sustainable agriculture has contributed to the co-op’s expansion in membership. “There are people who come from other states and we also have the university (University of Tennessee) nearby, so a lot of new faces come by,” Aboush said.

In addition to establishing and strengthening partnerships with local suppliers, Aboush and his team build for the future in other ways. “We are working on a new farmer initiative, in which farmer will get training and a piece of land and a microloan to get the materials they need to grow products. We are able to help sponsor the program as well,” he said. In addition to that program and its sourcing partnerships, the co-op works with close to a dozen education and advocacy groups that serve the Knoxville community and greater East Tennessee region.

Three Rivers Market is open to new members, who can become co-owners with an equity contribution of $250; payment plans are available. The store, which includes a popular hot food bar and full-service deli in addition to fresh offerings and everyday groceries, is located at 1100 N. Central Street in Knoxville and open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On a personal level, Aboush has followed his own organic path to career growth. “I grew up in the industry of hospitality. Our family had a hotel and restaurant and I was able to go out and shop for produce. As my career progressed, I managed a small neighborhood market,” Aboush shared. Later, he worked for the Earth Fare banner, where helped open a new store in Florida, and for Dollar General. He was recruited by Three Rivers Market about two years ago to helm the co-op.