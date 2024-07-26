SpartanNash Honors Independent Grocer Customers

Also bestowed were Performance Awards, given to customers committed to providing shoppers with value and quality via private label products:

Randy’s Neighborhood Market: Large Market Size Winner

Town & Country Supermarkets: Mid-Market Size Winner

Cahoy’s General Store: Small Market Size Winner

According to the company, more than 1,500 attendees, including independent grocer customers, vendors and SpartanNash associates, gathered at the Food Solutions Expo for industry deals, networking and education.

As well as being the wholesale supplier to more than 2,100 retail locations nationwide, SpartanNash provides a wide range of services to its independent customers, including those related to marketing, merchandising, pharmacy, asset protection, financial and retail technology support.

With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.