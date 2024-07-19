Murray’s Cheese Wins 7 Awards at American Cheese Society Competition

“We are beyond thrilled to celebrate our biggest year yet at the American Cheese Society,” said Nick Tranchina, president of the cheese retailer. “I am extraordinarily proud of the creativity and innovation of our affinage team, and I want to give a big thank-you to our cheesemaker partners for their excellence and support.”

The list of award-winning cheeses this year is as follows:

Cave Aged Original Buttermilk Basque: 1st place in Sheep’s Milk Cheese Aged 31-60 Days category

1st place in Sheep’s Milk Cheese Aged 31-60 Days category Murray’s Cave Aged Limited Double Doe: 1st place in Washed Cheeses Made From Mixed or Other Milk category

1st place in Washed Cheeses Made From Mixed or Other Milk category Cave Aged Original Stockinghall Cheddar: 1st place in Clothbound Cheddar Aged Up to 12 Months category

1st place in Clothbound Cheddar Aged Up to 12 Months category Cave Aged Extra Aged Stockinghall Cheddar: 2nd place in Clothbound Cheddar Aged Over 13 Months category

2nd place in Clothbound Cheddar Aged Over 13 Months category Cave Aged Reserve Greensward: 2nd place in Cheeses Wrapped in Bark, Leaves or Grass category

2nd place in Cheeses Wrapped in Bark, Leaves or Grass category Cave Aged Reserve Carpenter’s Wheel: 2nd place in Goat’s Milk Cheese Aged Over 60 days category

2nd place in Goat’s Milk Cheese Aged Over 60 days category Murray’s Cave Aged Original 80:10:10: 3rd place Soft-Ripened Washed Rind Cheese category

Murray’s has celebrations planned at its Greenwich Village flagship store this fall highlighting the cave-aged cheeses, including the debut of select cave-aged cheeses at its cheese counters in Kroger stores.

Late last year, Murray’s introduced a long-term club subscription program, allowing customers to choose from among five programs to have unique cheeses sent to their homes. The new Murray’s Cheese Club replaces the retailer's previous one-month cheese club subscription. According to Murray’s, the expanded program is based on customer feedback, which showed that people are interested in more curation and more cheeses.



Meanwhile, other winners at this year's ACS Judging & Competition include Tillamook Extra Sharp White Cheddar in an Aged Cheddar category. BelGioioso Cheese also won first place for several of its cheeses, including its Cow & Sheep Gorgonzola, Fontina, and Mascarpone.

The 2024 ACS Judging & Competition received 1,454 entries in 120 categories and awarded 370 medals. The complete list of winners is available online.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century