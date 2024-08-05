What Grocers Need to Do Now

OPINION: EDITOR'S NOTE



As grocery retailers prepare to head into the all-important holiday season, the industry faces some worrisome headwinds.

Headlines (and podcasts and TikToks and …) about grocery price inflation and product recalls are incessant. At Progressive Grocer’s GroceryTech event in June, retailers spoke of challenges with expense control, shopper promotions and a “theft crisis.” Meanwhile, the Kroger-Albertsons merger still hangs in the balance. And profit margins across the food retail landscape continue to be under tremendous pressure.

But there is much to celebrate and to do.

A Resurgent Supply Chain

According to the Food Industry Association’s (FMI) 75th annual research report, “The Food Retailing Industry Speaks,” impressive operational improvements are happening across the board in the grocery channel.

Both retailers and suppliers reported significant declines in the negative impacts of supply chain and transportation capacity issues that have plagued the industry over the past few years. According to FMI’s survey, the percentage of retailers emphasizing negative impacts from trucking/transportation challenges declined from 79% to 35%, while suppliers noted a decline from 72% to 58%. Retailers are also reporting a dramatic drop in out-of-stock rates, which fell from 10.7% in 2022 to 6.5% in 2023 — even lower than the typical historic rate of 8%.