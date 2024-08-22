BJ’s Keeps Winning in Q2

Continued Eddy: “I am proud of our team members for their continued dedication to our purpose of ‘taking care of the families who depend on us’. We will continue to invest in the long term success of our company and we remain excited about our future.”

Also in Q2, BJ’s gross profit increased to $956.6 million, while merchandise gross margin rate increased by 10 basis points YOY, which the company says was primarily driven by improved inventory cost management. Net income increased to $145 million and adjusted EBITDA rose 4.9% to $281.3 million.

The retailer also lived up to its ambitious expansion plans during the quarter, revealing the locations of two new clubs that will welcome shoppers early next year. One store, slated to open in Hanover Township, N.J., will be the BJ’s 25th site in that state. Another club is set to attract members in the growing market of Southern Pines, N.C.

As for the first half of FY24, BJ’s saw total comparable club sales lift 2.4% YoY, and gross profit increased to $1,840.0 million during the same time period. Merchandise gross margin rate decreased by 20 basis points during the half, primarily driven by lower ancillary income.

“As we look ahead, we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term growth and shareholder value led by our continued focus on executing our strategic priorities and delivering significant value to our members,” said Laura Felice, EVP and CFO. “With respect to our outlook, we continue to expect fiscal 2024 comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to increase 1% to 2% year-over-year, with traffic and unit growth as well as a strong perishables business likely driving us to the higher end of the range. Our business model and long-term strategies have allowed us to invest in our value proposition to help our members stretch their dollar.”

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 170-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.