Sprouts Farmers Market Reveals Opening Dates for 12 Stores

Sprouts also aims to grow its team. The healthy grocer will host a national hiring event on Sept. 6-7 in select retail locations. Those interested in the various positions can walk in and apply. On-site interviews will be conducted both days from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., or candidates can text “Sprouts” to 98199 to schedule an interview.

Stores in the Philadelphia market and Westminster, Md., aren’t participating in the hiring event.

Shoots of growth could also be seen across Sprouts' business in its second-quarter financial report. Sprouts reported that net sales rose 12% on a year-over-year basis, while comps increased 6.7% in that time frame. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 94 cents, compared to 65 cents the prior year.

For full fiscal year, the company projects comp sales growth between 4% and 5%, with total sales growth landing between 9% and 10%.

“Given our business momentum, we are eager to expand into more communities. We are dedicated to expanding our banner with over 110 approved new stores in the pipeline over the next few years,” said CEO Jack Sinclair during Sprouts' recent Q2 earnings webcast.

Phoenix-based Sprouts touts a farmers market experience and an open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store. The specialty retailer inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products. Sprouts employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 415 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.