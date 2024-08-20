Food Lion Set for Simultaneous Ribbon Cutting at 167 Updated Stores

“For nearly 50 years, Food Lion has been committed to caring for our neighbors in the Raleigh-Durham area,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We take pride in serving generations of families and are thrilled to extend that warm welcome to existing and new families in their remodeled Food Lion store. Enhancements were made with our customers in mind. They’ll discover a refreshed look and feel, and more convenient grab-and-go items that make life easier. Our customers can continue to count on Food Lion to help nourish their families as we provide an easy, fresh and affordable omnichannel shopping experience.”

The grand reopening events include giveaways and prizes, such as a grand prize of $1,000 in Food Lion gift cards. Food Lion is marketing the occasion with donations to area food banks through its nonprofit Food Lion Feeds arm. Later this month, the retailer’s associates will donate their time by leading volunteer tours of local food pantries and stocking the pantries’ shelves.

One-hundred and sixty-three of the remodeled stores are in North Carolina. Four stores are located in Virginia, but those communities are still considered part of the Raleigh-Durham market.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.