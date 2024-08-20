 Skip to main content

Food Lion Set for Simultaneous Ribbon Cutting at 167 Updated Stores

Results of $365M investment to be unveiled this week in Raleigh-Durham market
Lynn Petrak
Food Lion meal area
The updated stores in the Triangle region in North Carolina feature an array of meal solutions.

As the “Triangle” Raleigh-Durham-Cary area continues to expand – it’s been among the top 10 fastest-growing regions of the United States since 2020 – Food Lion is keeping pace. Following a $365 million capital investment in store updates, the Ahold Delhaize USA brand is cutting the ribbon at 167 stores in that market promptly at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 21.

The large-scale ceremonies reflect the ambitious nature of the project. Among other refreshes, the stores’ assortment includes a greater number of ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook or ready-to-heat meal solutions, including offerings under the grocer’s “fresh & simple” line. Shoppers can also browse a greater variety of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items along with more fresh produce and meats. Many of these items are grown or sourced locally. 

Food Lion also modernized and spruced up store designs. New self-checkout lanes make the shopping experience faster and more convenient and customers can take advantage of Food Lion to Go pickup spots. Reflecting the company’s sustainability goals, the stores feature energy-efficient LED lighting and refrigerated cases with doors. 

“For nearly 50 years, Food Lion has been committed to caring for our neighbors in the Raleigh-Durham area,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We take pride in serving generations of families and are thrilled to extend that warm welcome to existing and new families in their remodeled Food Lion store. Enhancements were made with our customers in mind. They’ll discover a refreshed look and feel, and more convenient grab-and-go items that make life easier. Our customers can continue to count on Food Lion to help nourish their families as we provide an easy, fresh and affordable omnichannel shopping experience.”

The grand reopening events include giveaways and prizes, such as a grand prize of $1,000 in Food Lion gift cards. Food Lion is marketing the occasion with donations to area food banks through its nonprofit Food Lion Feeds arm. Later this month, the retailer’s associates will donate their time by leading volunteer tours of local food pantries and stocking the pantries’ shelves.

One-hundred and sixty-three of the remodeled stores are in North Carolina. Four stores are located in Virginia, but those communities are still considered part of the Raleigh-Durham market.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

