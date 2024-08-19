What's Going on in the Deli Department?

This June, Kroger celebrated International Sushi Day with limited-time flavors and special deals on its fresh restaurant-quality sushi made in-store daily.
Retailers Increase Variety
When it comes to prepared foods, “meal combos are key,” asserts Anne Nelson, senior manager, deli brand and strategy manager at Beaverton, Ore.-based Reser’s Fine Foods. “We continue to see excitement in meal-bundling programs. Consumers want to see new ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat meal options for both weeknight meals and special occasions.” She adds that pre-packed meal deals that pair high-volume movers, such as rotisserie and fried chicken, with sides such as a Chili Crisp Pasta Salad or a Korean Style Noodle Salad provide variety and value.
“Deli cases have come a long way from the traditional salads,” says Prach. “We are seeing more wings, and chicken and turkey are continuing to be the top meats.” According to Prach, dips, trays and boards for entertaining are more important than ever in the section.
“Price-conscious consumers want restaurant-inspired foods they can heat, eat and enjoy at home – even better if the meals are veggie-forward or feature trending ingredients like chili crisp,” observes Nelson.
Reser’s Stonemill Kitchens five-product salad line brings premium flavors to the case and extends the brand’s footprint in the deli. “Due to their small size, they are perfect for grab and go and offer a very reasonable price point,” asserts Nelson.
Multicultural flavors are also driving deli category growth. “We’ve introduced many items that explore flavors and spices from around the globe,” notes the Kroger rep. “Our customers love to find new varieties of their favorite products, and we often launch items initially as limited-time offerings, and then find that they become great, everyday favorites.” Kroger recently reformulated its premium chicken to create a double-breaded, hand-dipped version in its signature flavor, and then repackaged it to prolong crispiness.
Meanwhile, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets introduced a limited-time fiery Deli Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich last year. The retailer combined its spice-marinated breaded and fried chicken tenders with a glaze made with garlic, cayenne pepper and brown sugar, and served the sandwich on two slices of King’s Hawaiian bread and topped by a pickle.
Asian flavors are proving popular as well. “Sushi and Asian options are also strong, especially in the summer months, when temperatures are warmer,” says Prach. This June, Kroger celebrated International Sushi Day with limited-time flavors and special deals on its fresh restaurant-quality sushi made in-store daily. The supermarket chain, which offers cooked and sashimi (raw) sushi rolls, party platters, dumplings, bao buns, poke bowls, salads and Asian rice bowls, is the largest sushi retailer in America, offering rolls and related items at more than 1,800 of its stores nationwide.
Additionally, the pizza category is a key segment, with 9% year-over-year growth, according to IBBDA. “Pizza is strong,” affirms Prach. “It’s a great option that is filling, can be customized and can feed a whole family at a great price.”
Increased Remote Ordering
Staffing shortages and convenience are resulting in more remote ordering in the deli category.
“Remote grocery ordering has been on the rise since COVID, so it’s not surprising to see this extended to the deli,” says Patrick Nycz, president of West Lafayette, Ind.-based NewPoint Marketing. “While it does make sense that new technology can help ease labor shortages, it also requires grocery stores to keep their deli menus updated online or through the app, plus it also requires grocers and shoppers alike to plan ahead to accommodate the growing popularity of grab-and-go prepared menu items.”