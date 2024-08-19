What's Going on in the Deli Department?

To capture sales in the growing freshly sliced deli grab-and-go segment, retailers are working with manufacturer partners to create new merchandising options to showcase these products.

Deli departments are showing some of the biggest gains in supermarkets, and retailers are expanding their selections to maximize sales in this key category.

Bold new flavors and limited-edition products are two key drivers in this expanding area. “We are seeing spicy and ‘swicy’ continue to grow,” says Heather Prach, VP of education and industry relations at the Madison, Wis.-based International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA).

“Sauces are really trending right now, and with global entrées and flavor continuing to grow, there are a lot of opportunities for sauces.” Hot honey, dill pickle and hot barbecue are key trends right now, adds Prach.

“Currently, spicy offerings are on 71% of food menus and 11% of drink menus,” affirms Lauren Talbert, senior director of marketing at Virginia-based Smithfield Foods. She notes a recent study from Chicago-based Mintel showing that for the first half of 2023, 270 limited-time offers showcased that flavor profile.

To meet evolving consumer trends, Smithfield’s Kretschmar’s brand recently introduced a line of sweet and spicy offerings, including Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey Breast and a Spiced Pineapple Ham. Additionally, under its Eckrich brand, Smithfield has added a Hot Honey Ham with a touch of chili peppers.

The company also launched a new Made for More campaign that urges consumers to think beyond just making sandwiches when using its line of meats and cheeses. “Our deli programs go beyond product offering by also implementing best practices for retailers to draw attention to the grab-and-go section and giving consumers inspiration for deli options, including using new condiments, exploring beyond the traditional sandwich, and using descriptive language to stimulate and engage consumers in-store,” adds Talbert.

Consumer interest in more natural deli products is also driving new introductions in the category. “Our Margherita brand is expanding its deli offerings with four new all-natural charcuterie-cut dry sausages: Pepperoni, Italian Dry Salami, Genoa Salami and a duo pack,” says Talbert.

Austin, Minn.-based Hormel Foods recently reintroduced two new items in its Hormel Natural Choice line. The Deli Roast Beef and Rotisserie Seasoned Deli Chicken Breast varieties join a portfolio of natural deli products with no nitrates or nitrites added, and no preservatives.

Additionally, Greenridge Farm, a Chicago-based brand specializing in all-natural uncured deli meats, meat sticks, sausages, cheeses and condiments, recently rebranded to emphasize the brand’s clean-label offerings. Greenridge Farm has also rolled out new packaging.