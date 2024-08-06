Retailers Weigh In on the Priority of Fresh Foods

FMI's new report on fresh food trends shows that retailers are focusing on and investing in their fresh perimeter.

Traffic continues to pick up around the perimeter, according to research from FMI - The Food Industry Association. The Washington, D.C.-based trade group is out with its latest report, "The State of Fresh Foods 2024," showing that 42% of food retailers’ sales in 2023 came from fresh departments.

Indeed, shoppers tend to stop their carts at many of those fresh food points. Produce and meat departments remain perennial attractions, each capturing 11% of fresh sales, per The State of Fresh Foods report. Dairy sections followed at 8%, followed by the deli (4%), fresh prepared (3%), in-store bakery (3%) and seafood (2%) areas.

There is room for additional growth in fresh foods, the report affirms. While grocers contend with ongoing challenges such as shrink and labor, they are simultaneously eyeing new strategies like adding specialty fresh experts (think “produce butchers” and cheesemongers) and touting fresh offerings in their foodservice programs. For example, 79% of retailers are increasing space for fresh grab-and-go selections and 30% report that they are adding more labor to their fresh foodservice-at-retail sections.