Retailers Weigh In on the Priority of Fresh Foods
Drawn in part from "The Food Retailing Industry Speaks" report published earlier this year by FMI, the fresh food edition highlights other trends in fresh categories, such as shoppers’ steady interest in convenience, health and wellness and locally-sourced products. The research also emphasizes the collective push to reduce food and packaging waste and the deployment of technologies that streamline operations and help curb loss. On that note, 40% of retailers surveyed said that their companies used technology tools within the past year for fresh foods inventory and demand/production planning.
FMI shared some of the key results during this week’s FreshForward meeting, held Aug. 5-7 in San Diego. In a blog post ahead of the FreshForward conference, FMI’s VP of Fresh Foods Rick Stein said that food retailers can get creative in categories that resonate with shoppers. “The fresh industry's story right now might be described as a tale of two missions. On the one hand, the industry is navigating near-term hurdles related to the economy. On the other hand, fresh leaders are eyeing longer-term opportunities to make progress on meeting consumer needs and accelerating their businesses,” he wrote. “This is a unique and essential time to act on both fronts. Success will rely on capturing the best insights and driving industry collaboration.”