Boar’s Head Expands Food Recall Due to Deadly Listeria Outbreak

The recall expansion includes 71 products produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names. These items include meat intended for slicing at retail delis as well as some packaged meat and poultry products sold at retail locations. These products have “sell by” dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24. View full product list.

These products were distributed to retail locations nationwide and some were exported to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama. The products shipped to retailers bear establishment number “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats. USDA recommends retail delis clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces and discard any open meats and cheeses in the deli. Retailers can reference Best Practices Guidance for Controlling Listeria monocytogenes in Retail Delicatessens.

[RELATED: It's Time to Reinvent Bakery and Deli Departments]

Eating food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Consumers are advised to discard any recalled products or return them to the store where purchased for a full refund.

Boar’s Head released the following statement: “On behalf of all of us at Boar’s Head Brand, we want to let our customers and consumers know that we deeply regret that our liverwurst products were found to be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for the families that have suffered losses and others who endured illness.

The health and well-being of our consumers are paramount. Boar’s Head has always been, and remains, committed to the quality and safety of our products. You have our commitment that we are dedicated to all Boar’s Head products consistently meeting the high quality and safety standards you deserve and expect.”