Boar’s Head Expands Food Recall Due to Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Company recalls 7 million additional pounds of RTE meat and poultry products
Marian Zboraj
Boar's Head
Boar's Head is recalling approximately 7 million additional pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

Boar's Head Provisions Co. Inc., has expanded its deli meat recall after learning from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that its Strassburger Brand Liverwurst has been linked to the national deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

On July 25, Boar’s Head initiated a recall of its Strassburger Brand Liverwurst because it was deemed to potentially be adulterated with Listeria. It also voluntarily recalled nine additional products that were produced at its Jarratt, Va., facility on the same production line and on the same day as the liverwurst product. This involved removing over 200,000 pounds of product from the market.

Recent whole genome sequencing results have now shown that a liverwurst sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for the outbreak strain of Listeria that has sickened 34 people in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths. As a result, Boar's Head has expanded its recall to include all items produced at the Jarratt facility. Boar’s Head is recalling approximately 7 million additional pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. The company also decided to pause ready-to-eat operations at this facility until further notice. 

The recall expansion includes 71 products produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names. These items include meat intended for slicing at retail delis as well as some packaged meat and poultry products sold at retail locations. These products have “sell by” dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24. View full product list

These products were distributed to retail locations nationwide and some were exported to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama. The products shipped to retailers bear establishment number “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats. USDA recommends retail delis clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces and discard any open meats and cheeses in the deli. Retailers can reference Best Practices Guidance for Controlling Listeria monocytogenes in Retail Delicatessens

Eating food contaminated with  L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. 

Consumers are advised to discard any recalled products or return them to the store where purchased for a full refund.  

Boar’s Head released the following statement: “On behalf of all of us at Boar’s Head Brand, we want to let our customers and consumers know that we deeply regret that our liverwurst products were found to be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for the families that have suffered losses and others who endured illness.

The health and well-being of our consumers are paramount. Boar’s Head has always been, and remains, committed to the quality and safety of our products. You have our commitment that we are dedicated to all Boar’s Head products consistently meeting the high quality and safety standards you deserve and expect.”

