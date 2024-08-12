Missouri's Eatwell Market Completes Conversion to Schnucks Banner

“We’re excited to offer area residents and students the unique combination of variety, value, convenience and service that Columbia shoppers have come to expect from Schnucks for more than 50 years,” said Schnucks Providence Store Manager Ryan Sweet. “To celebrate the completion of the conversion to a Schnucks store, we invite all to stop by on Saturday, Aug. 17 for an afternoon of food and fun!”

The “grand-opening” celebration is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 17 and will feature free samples, giveaways and deals on many customer favorites. Those attending the celebration are invited to bring or purchase nonperishable foods that will benefit the Tiger Pantry, the store’s longtime partner in fighting food insecurity and hunger in Columbia.

Schnucks Providence is also offering a special Schnucks Rewards promotion to welcome college students back for the fall semester. All students who show their college ID and Schnucks Rewards app at checkout will get an extra $5 in Schnucks Rewards on their first five purchases at the store.

The Providence location was acquired in bankruptcy from Lucky’s Market in 2020. Schnucks originally entered Columbia in 1970 with the acquisition of a Bettendorf-Rapp store, which was adjacent to the current Providence location. That store closed in 1993, when Schnucks opened its current 67,000-square-foot Forum Boulevard store. In 2022, Schnucks added the 48,000-square-foot Battle Crossing location. In total, the three stores employ 243 teammates. Schnucks also operates a fourth Mid-Missouri store in nearby Jefferson City, which opened in 2002.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.