Yes, Being Nice Is a Thing at Trader Joe’s

Mentorship and fostering of creativity are hallmarks of the talent culture at Trader Joe's, among associates and to the benefit of customers.

Trader Joe’s has long put its employees front and center in more ways than one, from promoting fun work attire to setting the tone for team members to enthusiastically engage with shoppers at checkout. The latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast delved into its talent culture and how the retailer's brick-and-mortar expansions are as much about widening the pool of people as they are about building physical stores.

As co-host and TVP of Marketing Matt Sloan put it: “What really matters is the development and the growth of the people in them, the crew, because they are what make those stores feel like a Trader Joe's.”

After a trio of crew members chimed in about the pleasant work environment at Trader Joe’s, co-host and fellow Marketing VP Tara Miller emphasized the power of pleasantries. “I love these stories because you can't make that up. You hire nice people and you give them permission to just be nice people. It's just human kindness,” she said.

Trader Joe's builds and sustains that culture of pleasantry in a variety of ways. The “Trader Joe’s University” training program, for example, promotes building interpersonal relationships at stores. The grocer also offers a mobile app that provides inspiration and information to leaders to bolster mentorship; more than 1,000 “captains and mates” (managers and assistant managers) have taken part in that program over the last three years.