Southeastern Grocers Hands Out Scholarships to Deserving Employees

Southeastern Grocers has given 25 of its associates educational scholarships for the upcoming semester.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) is showing its commitment to future industry leaders as the company announces the winners of its higher education scholarships to 25 of its in-store and support center employees. Each scholarship recipient will receive $3,000 to cover costs associated with courses, books and more.

In addition to the scholarships, SEG held a 12-week paid internship program for 13 students that worked alongside associates across its accounting and finance, digital marketing, communications, HR, IT, marketing, e-commerce, merchandising, and operations departments. The rising college juniors and seniors attended business workshops, as well as personal and professional development sessions and networking opportunities. The interns also volunteered in the community and worked inside Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores.

“Empowering our associates and nurturing the next generation of leaders is an investment in the future,” said Raymond Rhee, SEG’s chief people officer. “Our scholarship and internship programs are more than just financial support; by fostering education, providing robust training and offering career advancement opportunities, we are supporting their professional growth and laying the foundation for a more vibrant and forward-thinking industry."

Continued Rhee: “Our unwavering dedication to nurturing emerging talent underscores their capacity to shape a brighter, more successful future for all.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.