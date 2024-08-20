Lowes Foods Adds Another Supermarket in North Carolina

The store's deli features are as follows:

The Chicken Kitchen for all things chicken — rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, chicken wings, chicken pot pies, chicken tenders, chicken salad and Cock-a-Doodle Noodle soup. The chicken is fresh and never frozen, locally sourced, and raised with “no antibiotics ever.”

The Smokehouse for daily rotation of wood-smoked meats — including beef, pork, chicken and salmon — using a variety of woods to infuse flavor. The meats available ready to eat or ready to take home and heat.

Sammy’s to grab a sandwich or pizza, which are both customizable.

The new Concord store will celebrate with a ribbon cutting at 7:55 a.m. on Aug. 29 prior to doors opening at 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, parent company Alex Lee is adjusting its portfolio of stores as part of its growth strategy. This includes the closure of two Lowes Foods stores in Wilmington, N.C., and Raleigh, N.C., by the end of August.

The closings are part of Alex Lee’s broader growth strategy to invest in new stores and remodel existing stores. For instance, Lowes Foods opened a new store in Aiken, S.C., on July 25. The banner has several other store openings pending: Kannapolis and Waxhaw, N.C., and Indian Land and Lexington, S.C.

Lowes Foods also recently celebrated the renovation of its Mount Airy, N.C., store. Additions to the remodeled store include Lowes Foods’ Originals The Cakery, Bread Crumb and Smokehouse.

Plus, the grocer is making moves outside of the Carolinas as it plans to open its first store in Georgia, at Marble Hill, by end of August.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc., Lowes Foods LLC employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Lowes a Top Regional.