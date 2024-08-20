 Skip to main content

Lowes Foods Adds Another Supermarket in North Carolina

Concord location part of larger expansion plan
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Lowes foods
Lowes Foods continues to grow its operations in North Carolina.

As part of its expansion efforts, Lowes Foods will open a new grocery store in Concord, N.C., on Thursday, Aug. 29. 

Located at 2415 Herrons Nest Place NW, the Concord store will feature the following Lowes Foods Original areas: 

  • The Beer Den, offering a selection of crafts and drafts that is varied and local. Shoppers can grab a pour and sip while they shop, or fill a growler or crowler to take home. Seasonal offerings of unique beers, special events and tap takeovers available. Thursdays are half price pints and Fridays are Friday Night Flights. 
  • Boxcar Coffee, providing coffees and smoothies, along with limited-time seasonal offers. 
  • The Cakery features what Lowes Foods calls “Scrumptiouslyumptiously” square cakes in all sizes that are assembled in front of customers. 
  • The Community Table, constructed of reclaimed wood from local barns, is a place to get inspiration for something new to eat or drink. Customers can also gather around the Table for events such as food pairings, tea parties and floral-arranging classes. The Table also hosts private events ranging from birthday parties for children to beer and wine pairings for adults. 
  • SausageWorks features locally made pork, beef and poultry sausages in plenty of traditional and unique flavors. 
The store's deli features are as follows:

  • The Chicken Kitchen for all things chicken — rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, chicken wings, chicken pot pies, chicken tenders, chicken salad and Cock-a-Doodle Noodle soup. The chicken is fresh and never frozen, locally sourced, and raised with “no antibiotics ever.” 
  • The Smokehouse for daily rotation of wood-smoked meats — including beef, pork, chicken and salmon — using a variety of woods to infuse flavor. The meats available ready to eat or ready to take home and heat. 
  • Sammy’s to grab a sandwich or pizza, which are both customizable. 

The new Concord store will celebrate with a ribbon cutting at 7:55 a.m. on Aug. 29 prior to doors opening at 8 a.m. 

Meanwhile, parent company Alex Lee is adjusting its portfolio of stores as part of its growth strategy. This includes the closure of two Lowes Foods stores in Wilmington, N.C., and Raleigh, N.C., by the end of August.

The closings are part of Alex Lee’s broader growth strategy to invest in new stores and remodel existing stores. For instance, Lowes Foods opened a new store in Aiken, S.C., on July 25. The banner has several other store openings pending: Kannapolis and Waxhaw, N.C., and Indian Land and Lexington, S.C. 

Lowes Foods also recently celebrated the renovation of its Mount Airy, N.C., store. Additions to the remodeled store include Lowes Foods’ Originals The Cakery, Bread Crumb and Smokehouse. 

Plus, the grocer is making moves outside of the Carolinas as it plans to open its first store in Georgia, at Marble Hill, by end of August.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc., Lowes Foods LLC employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Lowes a Top Regional.

