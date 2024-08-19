Giant Eagle Selling C-Store Business to Couche-Tard

The deal is expected to close next calendar year, subject to standard regulatory approval and closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

"We are energized by the potential for both Giant Eagle and GetGo as a result of this transaction," said Bill Artman, Giant Eagle CEO. "This enhances our focus on our core supermarket and pharmacy businesses, strengthening Giant Eagle and better enabling us to make strategic investments in our people, stores, and value proposition while matching GetGo with the perfect partner in Couche-Tard.”

Continued Artman: “Their depth of experience in convenience stores and fuel will create tremendous opportunities for our team members and customers, and we look forward to partnering with them on the myPerks loyalty program."



Artman further shared that following the GetGo sales, Giant Eagle plans to lower prices, build new stores and remodel many stores in an effort to invest back into its communities.

The food retailer has approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Giant Eagle is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.

Meanwhile, Couche-Tard operates in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.