Grocers See Tremendous Growth With Hard Beverages

Flavor Forward
Speaking of out-of-the-box flavors, Mike’s Hard Lemonade has debuted a Limonada Fresca line, described by the Chicago-based Mark Anthony brand as “a blend of luscious citrus, lime and lemon flavors, with real fruit juice and agave nectar” and offering a distinctly tropical ambiance. Available in Watermelon Lime, Mangonada, Citrus Limonada and Pineapple Guava flavors, the 5% ABV beverages come in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans. Mike’s has also rolled out a line of 8% ABV Harder Mixed Drink single-serve cans in Piña Colada, Hurricane Punch and Screwdriver varieties.
For its part, Lake Forest, Calif.-based Spirited Brands Holdings Inc., a female-owned beverage innovation company, has introduced two all-natural canned cocktails with Mexican and Asian flavor profiles. The 5% ABV, 140-calorie-per-serving premium offerings are Sok, a unique blend of Junmai sake and soda, and Soula, a margarita-infused Mexican agave azul wine. Both are packaged in convenient 12-ounce cans.
“Our vision is to create exceptional, premium beverages and to offer an experience in every can,” said Melanie Nelson, president and co-founder of Spirited Brands, at the time of the products’ launch in January. “Through co-founder Anita Goodson, our creative force behind our cocktails … who passionately draws inspiration from her Mexican heritage, we aim to celebrate various cultures by infusing our creations with authentic and vibrant influences. Furthermore, through Sok and Soula, we aim to redefine the ready-to-drink cocktail market by providing consumers transparency of nutrition facts on each can and offering them low-alcohol and lower-calorie options without compromising on [their] full-bodied flavor.”
Sok comes in White Peach, Lychee, Cherry Blossom and Yuzu Ginger flavors, while Soula is available in Mango Citrus, Lime, Paloma and Pineapple Chili varieties. The vegan; handcrafted; clean-ingredient; and sulfate-, GMO- and gluten-free beverages are sold at retail in 8-count variety packs for $24.99 (Sok) and $19.99 (Soula) and online in a 4-pack for $12.99 (both beverage lines).