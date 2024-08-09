Grocers See Tremendous Growth With Hard Beverages

It couldn’t be more easy: Hard beverages can mean big sales at grocery retail.

“At ALDI, we have seen tremendous growth with hard beverages, focusing on hard seltzers, lemonades, teas and ciders,” asserts Arlin Zajmi, director of national buying for adult beverages at the fast-growing Batavia, Ill.-based chain. “In fact, we offer Vista Bay Hard Seltzer in two everyday variety packs of classic flavors, plus a variety pack of lemonade at $12.99 nationwide — a sharp discount to national brands — and the beverage is growing double digits. We recently launched the new ALDI-exclusive brand, All Play Iced Tea, with a variety pack of delicious flavors. It is currently rolling out to ALDI stores nationwide that sell alcohol, due to the demand of flavored malt beverages in the marketplace. In the cider space, our Wicked Grove Cider has a cult following, and it’s now the No. 2 hard cider brand in the U.S. because we can deliver on the quality and taste of pricier national brands for less.”

According to Zajmi: “Hard beverages have become the ‘fourth category’ of adult beverages, outside of wine, beer and spirits, due to the popularity of the segment in the last five years or so. More consumers, specifically Millennials, are gravitating towards other alternative alcoholic beverages like flavored malt beverages (FMBs) with lemonades and teas, and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and ciders. These products offer a unique taste with more flavor, variety and sweetness in comparison to hard seltzers. They are easy to understand and convenient to serve.”

Having seen products with a higher alcohol-by-volume (ABV) percentage perform well, ALDI recently launched a Dragonfruit Imperial Hard Seltzer, infused with dragonfruit, pineapple and soursop flavors and boasting a 9% ABV, for the summer season, aiming to meet consumer demand for stronger taste and bigger value. “It originally debuted as an ALDI Find in 2023 and flew off shelves, so we decided to bring it back this year as a seasonal product,” recounts Zajmi.

The retailer also offers cocktail options in unique flavors like Espresso Martini.