As Juneteenth celebrations approach, grocers can consider stocking Grown Folks, the first black-, mom-and female-owned brand in the hard-seltzer segment. Founded by seasoned entrepreneur and Louisiana native Danica Dias, Grown Folks celebrates the rich cultural heritage of soul food and the joy of gathering together. The brand offers three unique 6% ABV hard-seltzer flavors – Peach Cobbler, Ambrosia and Key Lime – crafted with real fruit juice and fermented sugar, along with a premium craft beer, Front Porch, an American light lager. A Hard Seltzer Variety Pack featuring two 12-fluid-ounce cans of each variety retails for a suggested $14.99, as does a 6-pack of 12-fluid-ounce cans of the beer.