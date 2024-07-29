The Debate Over Wine Sales at Grocery Is Evolving

A zero sugar white wine from Lifevine is an example of innovation in the wine segment, as grocers and winemakers work to grow sales.

It’s bordering on a vintage debate: Should all grocery stores be able to sell wine and do supermarkets hold an advantage for wine sales? New research and new product offerings underscore the value of grocery stores as destinations for wine enthusiasts and would-be wine drinkers.

Currently, 39 out of 50 U.S. states allow wine sales in grocery stores. Earlier this year in New York, two lawmakers proposed a bill that would allow full-service grocers to sell wine, a move opposed by many independent liquor store owners and some in the wholesale business.

Such debates continue to simmer in other states, too. Last year, a new law went into effect in Colorado that enabled shoppers to buy wine at their local grocery stores. Grocers in Connecticut, meantime, continue to advocate for laws that would permit wine sales in their stores. Other states that prohibit wine sales in supermarkets include Alaska, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Rhode Island and Utah.