Consumers Want to Kick Start Their Day With Protein

Call it Kurobota or Berkshire, the heritage pork used by True Story gives its bacon a critical point of differentiation.

Naturally Authentic

As the frozen examples above show, many consumers want foods that are more natural in composition. On the fresh and refrigerated side, Coleman Natural Meats, based in Westminster, Colo., recently rebranded with a new logo and packaging so it could call greater attention to the brand’s family farm heritage and commitment to all-natural, humanely raised pork sourced from American farmers who use all-vegetarian feed and forgo antibiotics or added hormones.

Patricia Bridges, senior director of marketing and communications at Coleman, says that the rebrand aligns “with consumers’ desire for transparency and clarity in food package claims, which includes our breakfast meats.”

Coleman provides a wide range of pork products, including ham steak, smoked sausage and bacon, that suit the breakfast occasion in ways that many consumers now prefer.

“Our products have a clean ingredient list such as no artificial ingredients or preservatives,” says Bridges. “We are also working on several new products as part of the rebrand that will expand our bacon offerings with on-trend flavors that will delight families and bring a new twist to breakfast.”

In reconsidering the business, Coleman also decided to key in on its Heritage Duroc pork.

“Heritage Duroc is known for its abundant marbling, resulting in a more tender, juicy and flavorful pork,” notes Bridges. “Coleman has an exceedingly high standard for our premium pork products. Every hog that enters the Coleman family comes from an American family farm where humane animal care is a priority, and every farm must be American Humane Certified.”

Meanwhile, River Bear American Meats, a Denver-based salumeria and smokehouse, emphasizes authenticity, a quality that resonates with many shoppers, by making a point of using old-world techniques. Its bacon is dry-rubbed and cured with a proprietary blend of herbs and spices, and then smoked with pecan and peach woods as a point of differentiation.

John Scaggs, River Bear’s chief revenue officer, says that the company emphasizes tradition and quality.

“We approach it from every step we can throughout the whole process,” asserts Scaggs. “We source the best antibiotic-free [pork] bellies from Iowa. We start with the very best bellies we can get our hands on. It’s a Duroc pork, so it’s a beautiful mix of lean and fat. We only use a celery cure. It’s a natural curing agent. Then we use the very best spices we can get our hands on. We buy whole fresh spices here in Denver. We grind everything. We make the brine by hand. What’s unique with [our product] is we smoke it with peach wood, which is a little bit of a different flavor profile: subtle and smoky.”

According to Alicia Baker, director of marketing at Claremont, N.H.-based North Country Smokehouse, consumers are more health conscious, want to know what’s in their food and are concerned about the origins of what they’re eating, but they’re frequently pressed for time in terms of both food prep and research time that they can dedicate to finding products that live up to their standards and principles. North Country produces items and packaging that make it easy for them to cook up meals conveniently and assure themselves that their breakfast or other meal occasion is satisfying to them ethically.

“What we’ve noticed as a company, and where we’ve seen tremendous success in the breakfast meat category, is offering some of the most tried and true traditional breakfast proteins like the bacon, like the breakfast links, and most recently a ham steak we package in a 6-ounce really convenient size,” says Baker. “They’re fully cooked in the ham and sausage categories, so people are able to use them to pull them in quickly, to know what’s in their food, and that it checks all those boxes. So we’re producing those tried and true recipes, those flavors people like and what they’re used to in certified and in organic varieties.”