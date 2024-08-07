The Rise of Poultry: How Consumer Demand Is Reshaping the Market

Birds of a feather may flock together, but the poultry market continues on a differentiation streak, with more products, price points and brands. Trends in the meat case, freezer aisle, and deli and prepared foods areas are driven by shoppers seeking solutions — and, often, innovations — across the omnichannel.

Poultry remains a protein staple, especially in an inflationary environment that’s only recently calming down from earlier highs. Market data affirms that chicken and, to a lesser extent, turkey, are grocery stalwarts: According to the 2024 “Power of Meat” report from FMI — the Food Industry Association, dollar sales of fresh poultry hit $18.4 billion in 2023, a 2.9% gain compared with the 1.4% increase logged for the $36.2 billion fresh beef category. During that same period, turkey products rang up $3.3 billion, behind pork but ahead of lamb, with a 2% lift from the previous year.

Information collected during summer 2024 shows a continuation of such trends. Data from Circana and 210 Analytics reveals that fresh chicken passed $1.5 billion in sales this past June, 2.6% more than in June 2023.

“During times of pocketbook pressure, chicken sales always shine,” says Ann-Marie Roerink, principal at San Antonio-based 210 Analytics LLC. “Chicken sales have been outgrowing the rest of the department in pounds, which is the best way to judge demand.”

As for what comes next, she predicts: “For the second half of the year, I believe the continued high levels of concern among consumers and the resulting behaviors are going to make the second half much like the first half. Consumers still have their feet on the brakes as it relates to spending.”

At the near midpoint of the 2020s, poultry is a protein powerhouse on a consumption basis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged per capita chicken consumption at around 100 pounds in 2023. In comparison, beef per capita consumption was approximately 57 pounds, and per capita turkey consumption came in at close to 15 pounds.

The fact that chicken is priced competitively is fueling consistent demand. Data from Circana and 210 Analytics shows that fresh chicken had an average price of $3.05 per pound in June 2024 versus $6.86 for fresh beef and $3.26 for fresh pork. Additionally, chicken had the smallest change in price on a year-over-year basis, up only 0.3% compared with June 2024, while beef went up 5.3% and pork rose 7.1%. Meanwhile, fresh turkey had an average price of $4.17 in June 2024, down 1.9% from the prior year.

Rick Stein, VP of fresh at Arlington, Va.-based FMI, tells Progressive Grocer that price is a key factor in poultry’s perennial appeal, but so are other attributes. “Chicken is winning not just because of affordability, but more because of versatility,” notes Stein. “Chicken has been a great item, served in so many different ways, and [there’s also] the fact that it takes only 16 weeks to grow chickens, versus years for cows or pigs.”