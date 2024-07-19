How to Build Meal Suggestion Displays to Increase Sales

Start With the Protein

Having spent nearly 24 years working in-store and at the corporate level of a major Southeast retailer before taking on my current role, I’ve seen first-hand that store managers and/or assistant store managers can be the driving force behind creating meal suggestion displays. These store managers usually begin by approaching the fresh managers.

Protein is the center of the plate; therefore, it’s good practice for store managers to first determine what protein the upcoming meal suggestion display will include. Fresh managers should know what promotions they have coming up. So, identify the protein first, and then consider what sides and seasonings pair well with it to include in the display.

Also remember that protein can be plant-based. That being the case, why not think outside of the box with a creative display promoting something like tofu and vegetable fried rice for dinner?

Accommodate Case and Space Needs While Maximizing Foot Traffic

Because the display will include ingredients for an entire meal, it’s important to think through the logistics of refrigerating the perishable items while also displaying the shelf-stable products in an adjacent area.

Consider whether there are areas in the store that allow for dual-temperature cases and dry merchandising space in close proximity. Ideally and if possible, build the display in the front of the store, or other areas with high foot traffic.

Maximize Signage Opportunities

If most of the products that you’re bundling in the meal suggestion display are on promotion, leverage signage to clearly convey the customer’s potential savings. Rather than only highlighting the savings of each individual product, also showcase on signage how much the customer would save on buying all products for the meal.

For example: “Save $15 on this meal for four.”

In addition, consider comparing the total cost of this meal made at home with what it may cost to buy it at a restaurant. For example: “Make-at-home meal cost for four: $20. Bill for similar meal at a restaurant for 4: $100-plus.”

