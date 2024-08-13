Why Consumers Are Gravitating Toward Energy Drinks

5-Hour ENERGY's refreshed 16-ounce energy drink line provides the same level of energy as its shots, according to the brand.

The Sugar-Free Space

Speaking of which, 5-Hour ENERGY, the leader in the 2-ounce energy shot segment, has rolled out a refreshed lineup of its 16-ounce energy drinks that provides the same level of energy as the shots. “We made the designs on these cans bolder, enhanced our classic fan-favorite flavors and introduced two new flavors to the lineup,” Rainbow Sherbet, a combination of orange and lemon-lime flavors, and Raspberry Razz, says Sigouin of the refresh, which coincides with the brand’s 20th anniversary. “The 16-ounce beverages are sugar-free, [have] zero calories, and contain our proprietary blend of vitamins and taurine.”

Meanwhile, Santa Monica, Calif.-based Red Bull has expanded its zero-sugar portfolio with two additional flavors: Red Bull Red Edition Sugarfree, with the taste of watermelon, and Red Bull Amber Edition Sugarfree, with the taste of strawberry apricot, have joined original Red Bull Sugarfree and Red Bull Zero. Both new flavors come in 8.4-fluid-ounce and 12-fluid-ounce single-serve cans or in a 4-pack. The brand has enlisted college basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley, guard for the South Carolina Gamecocks, to promote the additional beverages.

This focus on sugar-free products partly reflects a desire on the part of manufacturers to appeal more to women in what Sigouin admits is a “largely male-dominated category.” Case in point: Boca Raton, Fla.-based Gorgie, a female-founded beverage brand asserting that “the energy drink aisle no longer needs to be masculine, negatively [perceived] or dark.” The zero-sugar product line is vegan, gluten-free, and has no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, colors and flavors while containing L-theanine, biotin, and B6 and B12 vitamins — Gorgie comes in Paradise Punch, Watermelon Crush, Mango Tango, Peach Tea and Citrus Burst flavors.

“We will undoubtedly see more launches that appeal to female consumers in the future,” predicts Sigouin.