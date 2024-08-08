Popcorn, Truffles & Boba Tea: Indulging in Fancy Food Trends

Long a snacking favorite, popcorn is now showing up in such novel forms as cakes from Popilicious Popcorn, which recently exhibited products at the Summer Fancy Food Show.

COLUMN: AHEAD OF WHAT'S NEXT

At this year’s iteration of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) Summer Fancy Food Show, which took place this past June 23-25, I was interested in learning from market researcher David Lockwood, founder of Lockwood Consulting and author of the “State of the Specialty Food Industry Report 2024-5,” that among the most popular trends in specialty food were snacking and indulgence. That’s not really a surprise, of course, but it was fun to see how those trends played out on the show floor at New York’s vast Javits Center.

What’s Popping?

Take, for example, popcorn, a longtime popular snack elevated through unexpected flavorings — Sea Salted Brulée, Birthday Cake, Spicy Taco, French Toast, Nori Crunch and Pineapple Galore, just to name a few spotted at the show — novel applications such as pops and even cakes from Popilicious Popcorn; and textual innovations like CrackCorn Puffy Pop, which features no kernels or hulls for a smooth, puff-like eating experience. “People are looking for healthier snacks,” asserted Maria Bailey, founder of Pompano Beach, Fla.-based Popilicious, when asked about the item’s enduring status as a favorite nosh, adding that it’s gluten-free as well.