Dollar General Continues Healing Efforts 1 Year After Deadly Shooting in Florida

Dollar General is also the first Edward Waters University corporate sponsor to offer scholarships to specifically benefit the students in the New Town, Grand Park and greater Kings Road community, which will continue for the next five years.

In January 2024, after months of conversations with employees and the community, Dollar General reopened the Kings Road store with a completely renovated and remodeled design offering fresh produce and additional food options. The company installed a permanent plaque on the entrance to the store to recognize the lives lost and how the community gathered to be #JacksonvilleStrong.

Dollar General’s ongoing support includes an additional $200,000 to local non-profit organizations in August 2024. Professional counseling services remain available to employees through the Employee Assistance Foundation.

“As a proud member of the Jacksonville community, Dollar General is focused on investing in programs and initiatives that help to build a brighter tomorrow,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s VP of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “Dollar General will continue to collaborate with community members and leaders on how best to serve and support the Kings Road community.”

The Kings Road store will close at noon on Sunday, Aug. 25 and remain closed all day Monday, Aug. 26. The store will open to serve customers on Tuesday, Aug. 27 under normal operating hours.

In December 2023, the family members of Jacksonville victims filed a lawsuit against the store’s landlord, operator and security contractor for negligence, claiming that lax security led to their loved ones’ deaths. Filed in Florida’s Duval County Circuit Court, the wrongful-death lawsuit accuses the retailer of failing to take measures to keep customers and employees safe.

As of May 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,149 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.