AI-Powered Ammunition Kiosks in Supermarkets Stir Up Debate

“One of the ways we are changing the landscape for ammunition sales is making it more available. Being able to move it into a place like a grocery store or supermarket makes it a lot more available to the public,” Magers explained in a video posted on the American Rounds site.

The company notes that transactions comply with federal and local laws. “We are committed to providing a secure environment that customers can trust for their ammunition needs,” the American Rounds website declares.

Several consumers voiced their concerns about the automatic ammo system, sharing sentiments with city officials and online via social media platforms. “I got some calls about ammunition being sold in grocery stores, vending machines. I thought it was a lie. I thought it was a joke — but it's not," said Kip Tyner, president of the Tuscaloosa City Council, during a council meeting.

Progressive Grocer reached out to American Rounds and Fresh Value but did not hear back at press time.