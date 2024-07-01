Poll Reveals Opposition to California’s Plastic Grocery Bag Ban
With similar results across all political parties, ages and other demographics, RRA said its poll found that California voters become even more opposed to the current legislation as they learn more about them. RRA provided the following results:
- Californians are 56% less likely to support (with 37% of them much less likely to support) the current proposal once they learn that the imported canvas and sewn poly-woven or non-woven polypropylene bags can never be recycled and can only be disposed of in a landfill.
- Californians are 51% less likely to support (with 32% much less likely to support) the current proposals once they learn that it would result in a substantially worse carbon footprint because of what it takes to make and recycle paper bags.
- Californians are 49% less likely to support (with 34% much less likely to support) the current proposal once they learn that it would actually hurt the environment more than it helps.
- Californians are 53% less likely to support (with 33% much less likely to support) the current proposal once they learn that they will have to pay more for imported canvas and sewn polypropylene bags or paper bags.
Spiekerman added: “Together, these proposals will hit those who can’t afford it the hardest. Middle- and lower-income Californians are among the most prevalent users of the current 10 cent plastic bags. Indeed, 77% of purchasers have annual incomes of less than $150,000, and 52% make less than $80,000 a year. While these groups are also the most likely to reuse these bags, these bills would take away this option. Small grocers will have to purchase paper bags at close to cost as well.”
According to RRA, 85% of those surveyed use plastic film bags, with 94% reusing them for a variety of purposes, including:
- 66% – For another trip to the grocery store
- 51% – To store things around the house
- 49% – To carry dirty shoes and soiled clothing
- 47% – As an easy way to collect plastics dropped off for recycling
- 44% – For in-car garbage bags
The poll was conducted May 6-7.